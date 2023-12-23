Suryakumar Yadav’s wife shares picture of batter wearing pneumatic walker boot after his ankle injury

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav’s wife Devisha Shetty has shared a picture of his husband on her Instagram story in which he is seen wearing a pneumatic walker boot. Suryakumar also shared the story on his Instagram with the caption, “thoda walk to bane” (a little walk is okay).

The 33-year-old recently led India during the T20I series in South Africa. The three-match series was squared 1-1 after the first game was abandoned due to rain. Suryakumar suffered an ankle injury while fielding during the third T20I in Johannesburg.

After the match, the batter asserted that he was fine and that the injury did not look too serious. However, on Friday, December 22, reports emerged that the batter had some scans after returning from South Africa and it was found out that he had a Grade-II tear in his ankle. Suryakumar has been reportedly ruled out for seven weeks due to the ankle injury.

Suryakumar Yadav is recovering from an ankle injury. (Pic: Instagram)

A BCCI source was quoted as telling PTI on condition of anonymity:

“Surya has reported to NCA for rehab work and the Medical Science team as of now has ruled him injured. He won't be able to play against Afghanistan which starts in three weeks’ time. Since he is unlikely to be selected for Tests, he will possibly play for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy in February to check his fitness before playing in the IPL.”

The cricketer seemed to be on vacation recently with his wife Devisha and shared some pictures while enjoying his time off on his social media handle.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Hardik Pandya is also unlikely to be available for the T20I series at home against Afghanistan as he too is recovering from his ankle injury.

"There is no update on Hardik's fitness status as of now and one can say there remains a big question mark of him being available before the end of IPL," a source told PTI.

Pandya has been out of action since picking up an injury during the 2023 World Cup league match against Bangladesh.

Suryakumar Yadav had an impressive T20I series in South Africa

Leading the team, Suryakumar had a wonderful T20I series in South Africa. He scored 56 off 36 balls in the second T20I in Gqeberha and followed it up with a brilliant 56-ball 100 in the third T20I in Johannesburg, a knock which included seven fours and eight sixes.

Suryakumar was named Player of the Series for his fantastic batting efforts. With his fourth T20I ton, he joined Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell as the batters with most hundreds in the format.

Overall, he has played 60 T20I games, scoring 2141 runs at an average of 45.55 and a strike rate of 171.55.

