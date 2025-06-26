Suryakumar Yadav undergoes abdominal surgery in Munich amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [In Picture]

Team India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav underwent surgery to treat a sports hernia in Munich, Germany, and is currently recovering ahead of the busy white-ball season. He had undergone a similar surgery in 2024 as well, following his ankle injury during the white-ball tour of South Africa.

The ace batter was last seen in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Mumbai Indians (MI), where he produced his most dominant campaign to date. He was in the race for the Orange Cap, and finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 717 runs at a strike rate of 167.91.

Suryakumar Yadav posted an update on his Instagram account, informing that the surgery was successful, and he is currently in recovery.

"Life Update : Underwent surgery for a sports hernia in the lower right abdomen. Grateful to share that after a smooth surgery, I’m already on the road to recovery. Can’t wait to be back," the cricketer wrote on his post.

Team India's next white-ball assignment comes in the form of a tour of Bangladesh following the England series. The three-match T20I series in August is expected to kick-start the young team's road to the 2026 T20 World Cup on home soil in the February-March window.

Suryakumar Yadav had consulted a specialist in London before the surgery

According to earlier reports, Suryakumar Yadav was in England, just when the red-ball senior team were preparing for their series opener in Headingley, Leeds. The batter consulted a specialist before moving forward with the surgery in Munich.

After the initial recovery, which is slated to be for a two-week period, the T20I skipper will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to commence his rehabilitation work.

Team India's first T20I against Bangladesh is scheduled to take place on August 26, after the three-match ODI series. As far as the shortest format is concerned, the Men in Blue will face Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand ahead of the T20 World Cup.

