Suryakumar Yadav is a very well-equipped technical batsman, I'm sure he'll do very well in any format: Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has revealed that team management is not thinking about changing their composition for the first T20I. He added that they had not yet received any intimation from the BCCI about releasing Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav from the touring squad to board the flight to England.

So, the duo might take part in the match on Sunday night. Speaking at a press conference on the eve of the first T20I, Shikhar Dhawan said:

"We haven't received any news like that yet. If the BCCI or the Team management intimate us about the situation, then we'll know. So far, we haven't received any news about this, so we don't need to think of changing our strategy."

Shikhar Dhawan then spoke about Suryakumar Yadav's recent form and applauded him for his good performances in the recently concluded ODI series. Dhawan also opined that Surya is ready for Test cricket if selectors want to pick him as a replacement for the upcoming Test series against England.

"He's batting very well, whether it's ODIs or T20Is. He has vast experience in domestic cricket too, and he's a very mature player. Of course, if he gets an opportunity, if the selectors think he should be in the Test team, he's a very well-equipped technical batsman. He's a smart batsman, a smart thinker of the game. So I'm sure he'll do very well in any format."

Dhawan's India and Shanaka's Sri Lanka will square off in the first T20I of the series on Sunday(July 25)

On the current tour, Team India have already bagged the three-match ODI series by 2-1, despite fielding an inexperienced young side. The visitors will now be looking to continue in the same vein and win the three-match T20I series that commences today.

Sri Lankan team management will hope that the players build on their positives from their good performances in the second and third ODIs and further improve performance levels in T20Is.

