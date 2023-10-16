Suzie Bates breaks Virat Kohli’s record for most runs in T20Is

New Zealand Women’s cricketer Suzie Bates broke Indian legend Virat Kohli’s record for most runs in T20Is on Sunday, October. That came as Bates scored 45 off 38 balls, including one six and five boundaries against the South Africa Women. The innings, however, went in vain as SA won by 11 runs.

Bates now has 4021 runs in 149 T20Is at an average of 29.78, including 26 half-centuries and one hundred. Kohli, who played his last T20I in the last T20 World Cup, has amassed 4008 runs in 115 matches at an average of 52.73, including 37 half-centuries and one ton.

White Ferns wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

“History made! Suzie Bates became the first woman to reach 4000 T20I career runs today in Benoni Suzie is now the leading T20I run scorer in the world, surpassing previous record holder Virat Kohli (4008*).”

Regarding Women’s cricket, Australia captain Meg Lanning is the second-highest run-scorer with 3405 runs in 132 T20Is at an average of 36.61, comprising 15 fifties and two centuries.

For India Women, captain Harmanpreet Kaur is the leading run-getter in T20Is, scoring 3154 runs in 155 games at an average of 28.16, including one century and 11 fifties.

Virat Kohli is on the verge of breaking two big records in the 2023 World Cup

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is also on the verge of breaking two big records in the 2023 World Cup. The right-handed batter needs just three centuries to eclipse legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record (49 hundred) for most tons in ODIs.

Kohli has amassed 156 runs in three games at the ongoing 2023 World Cup, including match-winning half-centuries against Australia (85) and Afghanistan (55*). The 34-year-old needs just 35 runs to eclipse former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardena’s record for fourth-highest runs in international cricket.

Kohli, however, is still way behind the top 3 - Ricky Ponting (27483), Kumar Sangakkara (28016), and Tendulkar (34357). The Delhi-born cricketer has scored 25923 runs in 510 matches so far.

Kohli will next be in action against Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup match at the MCA Stadium in Pune on October 19.