Sydney Sixers all-rounder Tom Curran suspended for 4 Big Bash League matches after intimidating an umpire

Sydney Sixers all-rounder Tom Curran has been handed a four-match suspension following an altercation with an umpire ahead of the team's clash against the Hobart Hurricanes at the North Tasmania Cricket Association Ground in Launceston on December 11.

Following the incident, which was noted by match referee Bob Perry, the Englishman has been charged under Article 2.17 of the code of conduct for "intimidation or attempted intimidation of an umpire, match referee or medical personnel whether by language or conduct (including gestures) during a match".

According to a statement by Cricket Australia (CA), the incident precisely occurred when Curran was going through his pre-match routine and performing practice run-ups on the pitch. The fourth umpire for the contest, who was stationed by the pitch to oversee the proceedings, issued a warning to Curran. The player then moved to the opposite end of the pitch to perform his practice run-ups.

Not satisfied with the response, the fourth umpire eventually blocked Curran's path, asking him to not run on the pitch again. The all-rounder gestured for the official to move out of the way and proceeded to run straight at him, leading to the umpire having to take a step to his right to avoid a collision.

"The umpire took position next to the stumps, blocking Curran from approaching the pitch, and gestured to Curran to move away from the pitch. Curran was seen in the footage gesturing to the umpire to move away from the pitch. Curran then attempted to perform a practice run-up and run at pace straight towards the umpire who stood in the bowling crease facing Curran. The umpire stepped to his right to avoid the risk of collision," CA's statement read.

Curran was the pick of the bowlers for the Sixers against the Hurricanes, picking up three wickets for just 19 runs as his team comfortably won the match by six wickets.

He was recently picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction in Dubai. Curran is also slated to represent the Desert Vipers in the second edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) in the United Arab Emirates.

Sydney Sixers set to appeal the decision taken against Tom Curran

Following the charge by the match referee, Tom Curran tried to appeal the decision, but the guilty verdict resulting in four suspension points has stood.

Now, Sydney Sixers will appeal the decision, with the head of the franchise, Rachael Haynes coming firmly in defense of the player.

"Tom and the club maintain that Tom did not knowingly or intentionally intimidate a match official, and on legal advice, we will exercise our right to appeal the decision. We will support Tom during this period and look forward to him returning to the field," Haynes said.

Should the Sixers' attempt to reverse the verdict fail, then the Englishman will miss the upcoming set of matches against the Adelaide Strikers (December 22), Melbourne Stars (December 26), Sydney Thunder (December 30), and the Brisbane Heat (January 1).

According to the guidelines, section 67.3 of the BBL|13 playing conditions specifically states that only the captain and the head coach are permitted on the premises of the pitch to assess its conditions, with spike shoes being prevented to avoid any damage to the pitch.

There has already been a pitch-related incident in the ongoing season of the Big Bash League (BBL), with the contest between the Perth Scorchers and the Melbourne Renegades being abandoned due to a poor surface at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong.

