Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2020/21: Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi named in Rajasthan's 34 probables

Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) announced their 34 probables for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. The list features some high-profile names of Indian cricket like Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, and Mahipal Lomror.

Times of India reported on Wednesday that the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) appointed Nikhil Doru as their new head coach. Former Rajasthan players Dishant Yagnik and Puneet Yadav will assist him.

RCA secretary Mahendra Sharma confirmed that they would follow all the COVID-19 protocols the BCCI has laid down.

"All the guidelines and SOPs shared by the BCCI for the resumption of domestic cricket will be strictly followed by us in the bio-secure bubble that we have created for the players," said Sharma.

Deepak Chahar captained the Rajasthan cricket team in the previous edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Even Mahipal Lomror led the team in a few games.

Under their leadership, Rajasthan finished second behind Tamil Nadu on the Group B standings. In the Super League, Rajasthan finished second in Group A to set up a semifinal match against Tamil Nadu. Unfortunately, they lost the semifinal by seven wickets.

Ankit Lamba was the highest run-getter for Rajasthan, with 281 runs in 11 innings. Aniket Choudhary was the best bowler with 13 wickets. Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar scored 81 runs and scalped 12 wickets.

Deepak Chahar & Co. will aim for Rajasthan's first title at Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

Rajasthan have never won the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. They reached the final in 2017/18, where they lost to Delhi.

This year, the Rajasthan cricket team is in Elite Group D with Services, Saurashtra, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa. It will be interesting to see if Deepak Chahar and Co. could win their maiden title.

Full list of Rajasthan's 34 probables

Aniket Choudhary, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Deepak Chahar, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Ankit Lamba, Rajat Choudhary, Akash Singh, Bharat Sharma, Mohit Jain, Rituraj Singh, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Karwasra, Virendra Singh Gurjar, Sanlik Jain, Shubham Sharma, Manendra Singh, Yash Kothari, Mahipal Lomror, Arjit Gupta, Abhimanyu Mathur, Ajayraj Singh, Divya Pratap Singh, Arafat Khan, Aditya Garhwal, Shiva Chouhan, Aditya Singh Rathore, Azeem Akhtar, Dhanraj Singh, Rajesh Bishnoi (sr), Ashok Menaria, CP Singh, and Salman Khan.