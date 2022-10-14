Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022: "Plays with more intent than Rizwan & Babar" - Netizens react as Cheteshwar Pujara slams 27-ball fifty 

Team India's senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara extended his fine run of form, slamming an impressive half-century against Nagaland on Friday, October 14, in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022.
The right-handed batter crossed the 50-run mark in just 27 deliveries, dazzling the viewers with his stunning strokeplay. He mustered 65 runs off 35 balls before falling to Imliwati Lemtur in the 13th over.
While Pujara has enjoyed tremendous success in Test cricket, he has showcased his white-ball credentials, playing impactful knocks in his recent outings. A number of fans took to social media to praise Pujara for yet another quick-fire knock.
Pujara's county stint with Sussex has given his career a new lease of life. The seasoned campaigner, who was dropped from India's Test team earlier this year, made a fantastic comeback by performing admirably for Sussex.
In the Royal One-Day Cup 2022, he amassed 624 from nine games to finish with a fantastic average of 88.83. Pujara was the leading run-scorer for Sussex in the red-ball competition too, with 1094 runs from eight games.
Cheteshwar Pujara and Samarth Vyas help Saurashtra post a strong total against Nagaland
Nagaland won the toss and elected to field first against Saurashtra at the Emerald High School Ground in Indore. Pujara, who opened the innings, gave his team a great start by scoring runs at a quick pace.
Samarth Vyas starred with the bat for Saurashtra with his unbeaten knock of 97. The Jaydev Unadkat-led side managed to register a total of 203 in the encounter.
Saurashtra are the table toppers in Elite Group D with six points from two games. Their opening encounter against Andhra was abandoned due to rain. They secured a crucial four-wicket victory in their ensuing clash against Baroda.
Saurashtra's squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022
Squad: Cheteshwar Pujara, Jay Gohil, Parth Chauhan, Samarth Vyas, Chirag Jani, Navneet Vora, Parth Bhut, Prerak Mankad, Harvik Desai (Wk), Sheldon Jackson (Wk), Tarang Gohel (Wk), Devang Karamta, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Kushang Patel, Yuvraj Chudasama
