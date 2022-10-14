Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022: "Plays with more intent than Rizwan & Babar" - Netizens react as Cheteshwar Pujara slams 27-ball fifty 

Team India's senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara extended his fine run of form, slamming an impressive half-century against Nagaland on Friday, October 14, in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022.

The right-handed batter crossed the 50-run mark in just 27 deliveries, dazzling the viewers with his stunning strokeplay. He mustered 65 runs off 35 balls before falling to Imliwati Lemtur in the 13th over.

While Pujara has enjoyed tremendous success in Test cricket, he has showcased his white-ball credentials, playing impactful knocks in his recent outings. A number of fans took to social media to praise Pujara for yet another quick-fire knock.

Here are some of the reactions:

Rishabh @cricmonster_lub @RVCJ_FB

Playing with intent and good strike rate. @cheteshwar1 His white ball game has improved a lot this year.Playing with intent and good strike rate. @RVCJ_FB @cheteshwar1 His white ball game has improved a lot this year.Playing with intent and good strike rate.

Banna. @iJaideep_



#syedmushtaqalitrophy2022 Cheteshwar pujara playing with 180+ strike rate. 51 runs in just 28 balls in SMAT.. Cheteshwar pujara playing with 180+ strike rate. 51 runs in just 28 balls in SMAT.. 🔥#syedmushtaqalitrophy2022

Venkatraman sreedharan @Venkatramansre3 @ovshake42 Pujara can be tried in ODI if it's played outside India many believe in this and Sourav Ganguly always believed Pujara a very good option in overseas. @ovshake42 Pujara can be tried in ODI if it's played outside India many believe in this and Sourav Ganguly always believed Pujara a very good option in overseas.

Abhijeet Andansare @ImAbhijeet01

Very good knock by Pujara at SR of 170+

#SMAT2022 #Cricket C Pujara made 62(35) vs NagalandVery good knock by Pujara at SR of 170+ C Pujara made 62(35) vs NagalandVery good knock by Pujara at SR of 170+ 👏👏👏#SMAT2022 #Cricket

Alok @Alok_Raj18 Pujara plays with more intent than rizwan & babar in T20i Pujara plays with more intent than rizwan & babar in T20i 😭🔥

Datta @Baazigar_datta @RVCJ_FB @cheteshwar1 Saare log Pujji ko "Test Player" bol rahe the. Shayad Pujji ne dil pe leliya isko @RVCJ_FB @cheteshwar1 Saare log Pujji ko "Test Player" bol rahe the. Shayad Pujji ne dil pe leliya isko

Nilesh G @oye_nilesh



Pujara aiming IPL 2023🧐



#SMAT22

#SyedMushtaqAliT20

#IPL2023 Cheteshwar Pujara completed his half century in 27 balls with 7 fours & 2 sixes against Nagaland in SMAT 2022!Pujara aiming IPL 2023🧐 Cheteshwar Pujara completed his half century in 27 balls with 7 fours & 2 sixes against Nagaland in SMAT 2022!Pujara aiming IPL 2023🧐#SMAT22#SyedMushtaqAliT20 #IPL2023

Pujara's county stint with Sussex has given his career a new lease of life. The seasoned campaigner, who was dropped from India's Test team earlier this year, made a fantastic comeback by performing admirably for Sussex.

In the Royal One-Day Cup 2022, he amassed 624 from nine games to finish with a fantastic average of 88.83. Pujara was the leading run-scorer for Sussex in the red-ball competition too, with 1094 runs from eight games.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Samarth Vyas help Saurashtra post a strong total against Nagaland

Nagaland won the toss and elected to field first against Saurashtra at the Emerald High School Ground in Indore. Pujara, who opened the innings, gave his team a great start by scoring runs at a quick pace.

Samarth Vyas starred with the bat for Saurashtra with his unbeaten knock of 97. The Jaydev Unadkat-led side managed to register a total of 203 in the encounter.

Saurashtra are the table toppers in Elite Group D with six points from two games. Their opening encounter against Andhra was abandoned due to rain. They secured a crucial four-wicket victory in their ensuing clash against Baroda.

Saurashtra's squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022

Squad: Cheteshwar Pujara, Jay Gohil, Parth Chauhan, Samarth Vyas, Chirag Jani, Navneet Vora, Parth Bhut, Prerak Mankad, Harvik Desai (Wk), Sheldon Jackson (Wk), Tarang Gohel (Wk), Devang Karamta, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Kushang Patel, Yuvraj Chudasama

Do you think Cheteshwar Pujara will be able to bag a contract at this year's Indian Premier League auction? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box down below.

