Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Quarter-Final 3, Mumbai vs Baroda: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream Details

Mumbai and Baroda will face each other in the third quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Thursday, November 2. The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mohali will host this fixture.

Mumbai finished atop Group A with six wins and 24 points. They registered a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Mizoram in their last match.

Their bowlers put up a ruthless display first up, bowling the opposition out for a paltry total of 76. Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/13. Yashasvi Jaiswal led the chase for Mumbai, smashing an unbeaten 46 off just 22 deliveries. Ajinkya Rahane and his team got over the line in just six overs, thus completing a handsome win.

Baroda, on the other hand, also accumulated six wins and 24 points. However, they finished behind Mumbai on the table due to their head-to-head record and net run rate (NRR).

They beat Meghalaya convincingly by seven wickets in their previous fixture. Mahesh Pithiya bagged 3/5 as Baroda restricted their opponents to 65/8. Their batters then made light work of the chase, crossing the finish line in just 5.2 overs.

With a spot in the semi-final at stake, both sides will look to put their best foot forward in this encounter.

Mumbai vs Baroda Match Details

Match: Mumbai vs Baroda, Quarter-Final 3, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 2, Thursday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Mohali

Mumbai vs Baroda Pitch Report

The surface in Mullanpur has been ideal for teams batting first. The pitch tends to get tough to bat on as the game progresses. Six out of seven matches here in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 have been won by teams batting first.

The average first innings total at this venue in this tournament so far is 176. Winning the toss and batting is the way to go on this surface.

Mumbai vs Baroda Weather Forecast

The weather is likely to remain clear and sunny throughout the game. The temperature is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius with a humidity of 47%.

Mumbai vs Baroda Probable XIs

Mumbai

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Prasad Pawar (wk), Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Royston Dias

Baroda

Jyotsnil Singh, Bhanu Pania, Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathva, Anant Bharwad (wk), Krunal Pandya (c), Abhimanyu Singh, Atit Seth, Soyeb Sopariya, Lukman Meriwala

Mumbai vs Baroda Match Prediction

Both teams have won four out of their last five matches. Baroda has won four consecutive matches coming into this contest. However, Mumbai beat them when they met in the group stage, giving them an upper hand.

Prediction: Mumbai to win the third quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Mumbai vs Baroda Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: NA

Live Streaming: JioCinema