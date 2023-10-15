Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023: When and where to watch the tournament?

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 is all set to begin on October 16. The premier domestic T20 competition will see a total of 38 teams compete for the title. This tournament will kick start on October 16 and the final is scheduled to take place on November 6 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

A total of 38 teams are divided into five groups. There are eight teams in Groups A, B, and C, whereas there are seven teams in Groups D and E. Each team will face the remaining six sides in the group once. The league stages get over on October 27 and the knockout stages begin on October 31.

The knockout stages will take place in Mohali and Chandigarh. There will be two Pre Quarter-Finals, followed by four Quarter-Finals. The winner of the four Quarter-Finals will qualify for the Semi-Finals and the winners of the Semi-Finals will face each other in the final on November 6.

There will be a total of 18 games on the opening day of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The top stars of the Indian domestic circuit will be competing in the tournament and fans can expect exciting contests over the course of the next few weeks.

With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled to take place next year, there will be extra weightage given to the upcoming edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The IPL scouting teams will be keeping a close eye on the performances of the domestic players in the T20 tournament. It’s a big opportunity for the players to showcase their skills in the shortest format.

Ahead of the opening game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, let’s see how the teams have been divided into groups.

Groups of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023:

Group A – Mumbai, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Hyderabad, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Baroda

Group B – Sikkim, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Odisha, Kerala, Services, Assam

Group C – Arunachal Pradesh, Saurashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Manipur, Railways, Punjab, Andhra

Group D – Bengal, Vidarbha, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand

Group E – Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Nagaland, Tripura

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023: When to watch

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023: Where to watch

Viacom18 has successfully bid to stream all Indian domestic matches from 2023 to 2028. This will be the first time that Viacom18 has got the opportunity to stream the domestic matches and the Sports18 channel will be streaming the games of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app.