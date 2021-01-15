T Natarajan earns unique record as he makes his Test debut for India

T Natarajan became the first Indian player to make his debut in all three formats of the game during the same tour when he made his Test debut against Australia at the Gabba on Friday.

After making his ODI and T20I debuts for India earlier in the series, T Natarajan made his Test debut to cap off an incredible breakthrough season.

The left-arm pacer came to Australia with the India squad only as a net bowler but has now played for India in all three formats of the game, where he has impressed too.

The stuff dreams are made of. A perfect treble for @Natarajan_91 as he is presented with #TeamIndia's Test 🧢 No. 300. It can't get any better! Natu is now an all-format player. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/cLYVBMGfFM — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2021

T Natarajan took two wickets on his ODI debut for India and followed that up by picking up six wickets in the three-match T20I series. His performances were so good that Hardik Pandya nominated him for the Man of the Series award.

After injuries to Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammad Shami, T Natarajan made his Test debut at the Gabba.

T Natarajan dismisses Matthew Wade for his first wicket in Test cricket

T Natarajan did not have to wait too long to get his first Test wicket either. After bowling economically during his first few spells, the 29-year-old provided India a big breakthrough in the third session on the first day.

With Australia cruising at 200/3, T Natarjan dismissed the well-set Matthew Wade for 45 to bring the visitors right back into the contest.

His second wicket, which arrived soon after, was an even bigger scalp. Off another short ball, this time T Natarjan sent centurion Marnus Labuschagne packing.

T Natarajan will hope his Test debut marks the start of a long career in the longest format of the game.

Few would have expected the left-armer to be anywhere near the Indian team when the 2020 IPL began. But now, he could potentially be India's x-factor in the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup