T20 Blast 2023: How did the international stars fare on Day 20 of the league?

There were seven crucial games being played on the 20th day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. In the north group, Lancashire secured a seven- run victory over Durham as they moved to second place in the points table.

Meanwhile, Leicestershire are still languishing at the bottom of the points table following a six-wicket loss at the hands of Worcestershire. Northamptonshire and Derbyshire secured big wins and progressed in the north group.

In the south group, Middlesex continued their horrible run in the tournament as they succumbed to their 10th consecutive loss against Essex by 22 runs. Glamorgan and Hampshire also won their respective games and made significant gains in the group.

On that note, here’s how the international players fared on the 20th day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Peter Handscomb (Leicestershire) - 36 (20)

Colin Ackermann (Leicestershire) - 4 (8) & 0/27 (4)

Wiaan Mulder (Leicestershire) - 11 (16)

Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire) - 7 (6) & 2/25 (4)

Mitchell Santner (Worcestershire) - 18 (17) & 1/22 (4)

Usama Mir (Worcestershire) - 4/22 (4)

David Willey (Northamptonshire) - 22 (23) & 2/9 (3)

Andrew Tye (Northamptonshire) - 21 (8) & 1/7 (2)

Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire) - 0 (6)

Colin Munro (Nottinghamshire) - 0 (3)

Samit Patel (Nottinghamshire) - 20 (18) & 2/23 (4)

Shaheen Afridi (Nottinghamshire) - 0 (5) & 1/38 (4)

Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire) - 0 (0) & 1/45 (4)

Timm van der Gugten (Glamorgan) - 38 (19) & 2/25 (4)

Daniel Sams (Essex) - 67 (24) & 1/15 (2)

Simon Harmer (Essex) - 2 (1) & 0/18 (1)

Shane Snater (Essex) - 0/19 (2.3)

Will Jacks (Surrey) - 0 (4)

Sam Curran (Surrey) - 7 (13) & 0/16 (2)

Sean Abott (Surrey) - 6 (9) & 0/15 (1.2)

Chris Jordan (Surrey) - 17 (26) & 0/9 (2)

Tom Curran (Surrey) - 22 (11)

Sunil Narine (Surrey) - 0/24 (4)

Ben McDermott (Hampshire) - 50 (38)

James Vince (Hampshire) - 62 (40)

Nathan Ellis (Hampshire) - 3/21 (4)

Phil Salt (Lancashire) - 0 (1)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire) - 31 (15)

Colin de Grandhomme (Lancashire) - 6 (3) & 0/8 (1)

Daryl Mitchell (Lancashire) - 60 (39) & 1/40 (4)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire) - 33 (17) & 0/25 (3)

Michael Jones (Durham) - 50 (37)

Ashton Turner (Durham) - 4 (7) & 0/24 (2)

Wayne Parnell (Durham) - 3/41 (4)

Brandon Glover (Durham) - 0/39 (3)

Haider Ali (Derbyshire) - 59 (41)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire) - 3 (6)

Shan Masood (Yorkshire) - 13 (8)

David Wiese (Yorkshire) - 13 (10) & 0/29 (4)

Poll : 0 votes