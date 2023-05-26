T20 Blast 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sam Hain retains the top batting position, Luke Wood climbs to the top – Updated after Day 3

After the completion of Day 3 in the T20 Blast 2023, there was a change in the top performers of both departments.

Lancashire triumphed over Leicestershire by eight wickets, chasing down the target with 51 balls remaining. Leicestershire struggled to score, posting a mere total of 99 runs without noteworthy batting displays.

The outstanding bowling efforts of Saqib Mehmood and Luke Wood, both securing three wickets each, played a pivotal role in Lancashire's victory.

Phil Salt (28*) and Steven Croft (46*) led a comfortable chase, reaching the target in just 11.3 overs. The bowlers from Leicestershire struggled to make an impact in the match.

In the Middlesex vs. Surrey game, Surrey claimed a convincing 73-run victory. Tom Helm of Middlesex shone with three wickets, but his economy suffered as runs were conceded.

The rest of the Middlesex bowlers also struggled to contain the Surrey batters, as they managed to post a total of 199.

In the chase, Middlesex faltered as Max Holden was the top scorer with 43 runs, but the team could only reach a total of 126 before losing all their wickets. Sam Curran displayed his batting prowess for Surrey, leading the scoring charts with 68 runs, closely followed by Tom Curran's half-century.

Meanwhile, Surrey's Gus Atkinson and Will Jacks impressed with three-wicket hauls, contributing to the team's strong performance.

Sam Hain leads batting charts in T20 Blast 2023

T20 Blast 2023 Most Runs standings

Sam Hain from the Birmingham Bears has emerged as the leading run scorer in the T20 Blast 2023. He showcased his batting prowess with an outstanding knock of 83 against Yorkshire in the team's opening match.

Luke Wells from Lancashire, initially the second-highest run-scorer, slipped to second place with a total of 70 runs after a modest 4-run innings. However, he made a significant impact with a 66-run knock against Derbyshire.

In the third position, Sam Curran has risen in the run-scoring charts with brilliant 68-run innings against Middlesex.

Consistent Luke Wood atop of bowling charts

Lancashire Lightning v Leicestershire Foxes - Vitality T20 Blast

In terms of bowling performances, Luke Wood from Lancashire has taken the lead, capturing six wickets from two matches at an impressive average of 7. Wood's ability to pick up crucial wickets consistently has made him a valuable asset for his team. Brookes, initially in the top spot, now sits in second place with four wickets.

Craig Overton from Somerset has stood out as the most economical bowler, despite other bowlers also claiming three wickets. His remarkable spell against Hampshire, taking three wickets with an economy rate of only 8, solidifies his position among the top bowlers in the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes