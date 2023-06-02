T20 Blast 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Wayne Madsen retains top slot, Luke Wood drops to third – Updated after Day 10

On June 1, three exhilarating matches of the T20 Blast 2023 took place, two of which were part of the North Group, while the other was from the South Group. The day saw players showcasing their skills, resulting in a significant shift in the batting and bowling standings.

The first match featured Essex and Sussex in the South Group, with the former batting first and managing to score 163. Sussex took on the chase but fell short of the target, scoring 138 runs in 18.4 overs. Essex emerged victorious by a margin of 25 runs.

Moving on to the North Group, Derbyshire faced Leicestershire at Leicester and posted a formidable total of 189 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. In response, Leicestershire put up a valiant fight but narrowly missed victory, finishing their innings at 187 runs for the loss of five wickets. Derbyshire emerged triumphant, winning the match by a narrow margin of two runs.

The third match of the day took place in the North Group, where Yorkshire clashed with Lancashire at Leeds. Yorkshire displayed an impressive performance, amassing a total of 195 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Lancashire fought hard but fell short, scoring 180 runs for the loss of 8 wickets as Yorkshire secured a 15-run victory.

Daryl Mitchell drops to fourth, Sam Hain back to third

T20 Blast 2023 Most Runs standings

Wayne Madsen from Derbyshire and Dawid Malan from Yorkshire have maintained their strong positions on the batting charts. Madsen contributed significantly to his team's victory against Leicestershire, adding 109 runs to his tally.

On the other hand, Malan showcased his batting prowess against Lancashire, scoring 83 runs. As a result, Madsen currently holds the first position on the charts with a total of 277 runs from four games, maintaining an impressive average of 92.33. Malan follows closely behind in second place with 247 runs from five games, averaging 61.75.

Meanwhile, Daryl Mitchell has lost his third place on the batting charts as he could only score 21 in his last game. Birmingham's Sam Hain, who had previously featured among the top positions, has made a comeback and now occupies the third spot.

Hain has accumulated 204 runs from four innings, boasting an outstanding average of 204. His consistent performances have propelled him back into the top three.

Luke Wood slipped to third in the bowling charts

T20 Blast 2023 Most Wickets standings

Luke Wood, who previously held the first position, has been dropped to third place despite being the joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Briggs and Miles. The slight difference in averages has caused Wood to slip down the rankings. It is pertinent to mention that in his last match, he could not pick a wicket.

Taking over the top spot is Birmingham's Briggs, who has been delivering outstanding performances with the ball. Briggs now leads the bowling charts with an impressive average of 8.36. Craig Miles, also from Birmingham, follows closely behind in second place with an average of 11.25.

Lewis Gregory, who previously occupied the third position on the charts after day 9, has now dropped to fourth place.

