"T20 Genius" - Fans react to Suryakumar Yadav's 100 off 56 balls in IND vs SA 3rd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav led from the front in the third and final T20I between India and South Africa at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday (December 14).

The right-handed batter smashed 100 runs off 56 balls, including eight sixes and seven boundaries. With his fourth T20I ton, Yadav also equaled Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell for joint-most centuries in the 20-over format.

Yadav came in when the visitors were struggling at 29/2. He shared a 112-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal to bring India back into the game. That came after Keshav Maharaj sent back Shubman Gill (12 off six balls) and Tilak Varma (golden duck) early in the innings.

Yadav recently became the joint second-fastest player to 2,000 runs in T20Is (56 innings) alongside Virat Kohli. In 2023, the right-handed batter has already amassed 733 runs in 17 innings, including two tons and five half-centuries. He recently scored 144 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 160 during the home T20I series versus Australia.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded Suryakumar Yadav for his century against the Proteas. One user wrote:

"Fourth hundred in just 57 innings for Suryakumar Yadav. What a man!"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal help India set 202-run target vs South Africa

Expand Tweet

A clinical batting performance from Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal helped India post 201/7 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first.

Jaiswal smashed 60 runs off 41 deliveries, including three maximums and six boundaries.

Keshav Maharaj and Lizaad Williams starred with the ball for the Proteas, bagging two wickets apiece. Debutante Nandre Burger and Tabraiz Shamsi settled for one wicket apiece.

South Africa are currently leading the T20I series 1-0. They won the second T20I by five wickets via the DLS method. Gerald Coetzee starred with the ball, with three wickets, while Reeza Hendricks hit a quickfire 49 off 27 deliveries.

The Men in Blue will now be looking to tie the series 1-1.

Follow the IND vs SA 3rd T20I live score and updates here.