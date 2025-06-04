T20 Mumbai League 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

The T20 Mumbai League 2025 is set to take place from June 4 to 12 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The tournament will witness the participation of eight teams: Aakash Tigers, Mumbai Western Suburbs, ARCS Andheri, Bandra Blasters, Eagle Thane Strikers, Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals, North Mumbai Panthers, SoBo Mumbai Falcons and Triumph Knights Mumbai North East.

Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande and Prithvi Shaw will serve as icon players of the eight different teams.

Talented youngsters like Musheer Khan, Ayush Mhatre, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi will look to make an impact in the tournament and earn a spot in the Mumbai team for the upcoming edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Four games will be played on each day from June 4-8 while the semi-finals and the final are slated to take place on June 10 and 12. Each team will play one game against the other teams, resulting in them competing in five games in the league stage. Then, the top four teams will contest the semi-finals, followed by the final.

The Triumph Knights Mumbai North East won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2018 while the Panthers went on to lift the title in the 2019 season of the T20 Mumbai League.

With the tournament making a comeback after six years, it will be interesting to see how it shapes up and who among the young stars showcases their skills to progress in their respective careers.

T20 Mumbai League 2025 live telecast details

The Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the T20 Mumbai League 2025.

T20 Mumbai League 2025 Live Streaming Details

The exciting T20 action will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

