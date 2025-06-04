T20 Mumbai League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The much-awaited T20 Mumbai League is back after a gap of six years and will see participation from top cricketers from the city. The 2025 edition of the tournament will take place from June 4 to 12 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Eight teams, namely Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs, ARCS Andheri, Bandra Blasters, Eagle Thane Strikers, Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals, North Mumbai Panthers, SoBo Mumbai Falcons, and Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, are participating in the tournament.

Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, and Suryakumar Yadav are the captains of the eight teams.

The tournament will follow a single round-robin format, where teams will clash with each other once, resulting in them playing seven games each in the league stage. Thereafter, the top four teams will contest in the semifinals, followed by the final on June 12.

The league's inaugural edition took place in 2018 and was last played in 2019. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, Triumph Knights Mumbai North East clinched the title in 2018 by beating Shivaji Park Lions in the final.

Meanwhile, North Mumbai Panthers, ARCS Andheri, Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs, and SoBo SuperSonics (now SoBo Mumbai Falcons) qualified for the semifinals in 2019. The Panthers side won by 12 runs against the SuperSonics in the final to lift the title.

T20 Mumbai League 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, June 4

Match 1 - ARCS Andheri vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons, DY Patil Stadium, 10:30 AM

Match 2 - Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs vs Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals, Wankhede Stadium, 2:30 PM

Match 3 - Eagle Thane Strikers vs Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, DY Patil Stadium, 5:30 PM

Match 4 - Bandra Blasters vs North Mumbai Panthers, Wankhede Stadium, 7:30 PM

Thursday, June 5

Match 5 - ARCS Andheri vs Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs, DY Patil Stadium, 10:30 AM

Match 6 - Bandra Blasters vs Eagle Thane Strikers, Wankhede Stadium, 2:30 PM

Match 7 - SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs North Mumbai Panthers, DY Patil Stadium, 5:30 PM

Match 8 - Triumph Knights Mumbai North East vs Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals, Wankhede Stadium, 7:30 PM

Friday, June 6

Match 9 - Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs vs Bandra Blasters, DY Patil Stadium, 10:30 AM

Match 10 - SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, Wankhede Stadium, 2:30 PM

Match 11 - Eagle Thane Strikers vs Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals — DY Patil Stadium, 5:30 PM

Match 12 - ARCS Andheri vs North Mumbai Panthers, Wankhede Stadium, 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 7

Match 13 - Triumph Knights Mumbai North East vs Bandra Blasters, DY Patil Stadium, 10:30 AM

Match 14 - North Mumbai Panthers vs Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs, Wankhede Stadium, 2:30 PM

Match 15 - Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals vs ARCS Andheri — DY Patil Stadium, 5:30 PM

Match 16 - SoBo Mumbai Falcons vs Eagle Thane Strikers, Wankhede Stadium, 7:30 PM

Sunday, June 8

Match 17 - Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals vs Bandra Blasters, DY Patil Stadium, 10:30 AM

Match 18 - Eagle Thane Strikers vs ARCS Andheri, Wankhede Stadium, 2:30 PM

Match 19 - North Mumbai Panthers vs Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, DY Patil Stadium, 5:30 PM

Match 20 - Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons, Wankhede Stadium, 7:30 PM

Tuesday, June 10

Semi-Final 1 - 1st vs 4th place, Wankhede Stadium, 2:30 PM

Semi-Final 2 - 2nd vs 3rd place, Wankhede Stadium, 7:30 PM

Thursday, June 12

Final - (Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2), Wankhede Stadium, 7:30 PM

T20 Mumbai League 2025: Telecast & Live-streaming details

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the matches on television. Meanwhile, viewers can hop on to the JioHotstar app and website to live-stream the games.

T20 Mumbai League 2025: Full Squads

Triumph Knights Mumbai North East

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sidhaant Aadhhathrao, Ayush Mhatre, Suryansh Shedge, Parikshit Valsangkar, Jay Jain, Hrishikesh Gore, Akash Pawar, Shreyas Gurav, Bharat Sudam Patil, Makarand Patil, Sagar Mishra, Shikhar Thakur, Shivam Nirupam, Parth Naik, Yash Chavan, Minadd Manjrekar

Bandra Blasters

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Suved Parkar, Akash Anand, Royston Dias, Karsh Kothari, Tushar Singh, Atharva Poojari, Shyamsundar Keshkamat, Dhanit Raut, Naman Pushpak, Parth Ankolekar, Atif Attarwala, Dhrumil Matkar, M Adeeb Usmani, Sagarr Chhabriaa, Tatsat Singh, Rihit Patwal, Vikrant Auti

North Mumbai Panthers

Prithvi Shaw (c), Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Khizar Dafedar, Divyaansh Saxena, Abhigyan Kundu, Ayush Vartak, Sourabh Singh, Harshal Jadhav, Prince Badiani, Alim Shaikh, Gaurav Jathar, Muzzamil Kadri, Pratik Mishra, Rahul Sawant, Pravesh Pal, Swapnil Salvi, Dharsh Murkute

SoBo Mumbai Falcons

Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Vinayak Bhoir, Siddharth Raut, Harsh Aghav, Kush Kariya, Nikhil Giri, Prem Devkar, Akash Parkar, Amol Tarpure, Ishan Mulchandani, Mayuresh Tandel, Prathamesh Dake, Shreyanssh Rai, Yash Dicholkar, Amogh Bhatkal, Nishit Balla, Sai Chavan

ARCS Andheri

Shivam Dube (c), Prasad Pawar, Musheer Khan, Himanshu Singh, Akhil Herwadkar, Siddid Tiwari, Raza Mirza, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Saksham Jha, Prasoon Singh, Aishwary Surve, Ajay Mishra, Badrey Alam, M N Khan, Monil Soni, Deepak Shetty, Onkar Jadhav, Sandeep Kunchikor

Eagle Thane Strikers

Shardul Thakur (c), Shashank Attarde, Sairaj Patil, Atharva Ankolekar, Harsh Tanna, Varun Lavande, Ajit Yadav, Aryan Chauhan, Harsh Salunkhe, Nutan Goel, Aaryaraj Nikam, Amartya Raje, Kaushik Chikhalikar, Shashikant Kadam, Omkar Tarmale, Anish Chaudhery, Ankur Singh, Shivansh Singh

Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs

Sarfaraz Khan (c), Hardik Tamore, Jay Bista, Shams Mulani, Sylvester Dsouza, Ayaz Ahmed, Siddharth Akre, Arjun Dani, M Yaseen Saudagar, Zaid Patankar, Karan Shah, Kruthik Hanagavadi, Sufiyan Shaikh, Vasim Khan, Yash Dube, S M Hashim, Ayush Jathwa, Salman Khan

Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals

Tushar Deshpande (c), Siddhesh Lad, Sachin Yadav, Aditya Dhumal, Awais Khan, Sahil Jadhav, Naman Jhawar, Maxwell Swaminathan, Varun Rao, Rohan Ghag, Ajay Janu, Chinmay Sutar, Irfan Umair, Parag Khanapurkar, Arman Jaffar, Vaibhav Mali, Yash Gadia, Shashwat Jagtap

