T20 stars Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma attend IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match in Dubai [In Pictures] 

Exciting young batters Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma are in attendance for the much-anticipated 2025 Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan on Sunday (February 23) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The duo was last seen on the field during the five-match T20I series against England, which concluded earlier this month. They played crucial roles with the bat as India won the series by a 4-1 margin. Abhishek finished as the top-scorer with 279 runs at an average of 55 across five games.

A couple of X users shared pictures on the social media platform to give the latest glimpse of Tilak and Abhishek at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi also sat with the two cricketers in the stands, watching the high-octane match between India and Pakistan.

You can watch the duo in the Dubai stadium stands in the below X posts:

"Abhishek will drive the motorcycle and will tell Travis Head to sit behind" - Basit Ali predicts a big season for India and SRH opener in IPL 2025

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali recently applauded Abhishek Sharma for his batting heroics in T20I cricket following his stellar performances against England. He predicted that Abhishek might perform better than Travis Head while opening the batting for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2025 by using a Sholay reference.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Ali stated:

"In the last IPL, Travis Head scored a lot of runs. Abhishek Sharma also supported him. It was like how in Sholay, the great Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra sat together on a motorcycle. Dharmendra sahab was driving the motorcycle. Now, Abhishek will drive the motorcycle and will tell Travis Head to take a back seat."

He added:

"Abhishek did not forget his elders. The way he spoke about Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav, are the things which take players upwards. These kids have given a lot of respect to cricket, and that is why God is making them do well."

Do you agree with Basit Ali's view above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

