"It might be a full stop on everything" - Aaron Finch hints retirement after T20 World Cup 2022

Australia's white-ball captain Aaron Finch has suggested that the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 could be the final tournament for him. He also hinted that apart from him, several of his ageing teammates might also hang their boots post the marque event.

Speaking to cricicket.com.au, Aaron Finch stated that the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia could very well be the last competition for several senior Aussie campaigners.

However, he pointed out that the likes of David Warner could continue to play for more years for the side, considering his fitness. Aaron Finch said:

"It might be a full stop on everything if it goes to plan like that. Fairy tales can happen in sports. I think, just naturally, when guys get to their mid-30s, it’s going to be that way. Davey (Warner) just keeps going; he could play for another 10 years, I think, with how fit he is and how much he loves the competition and continuing to challenge himself."

It is worth mentioning that the T20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled to be played in Australia from October this year. Aaron Finch and Co. scripted history in the previous edition by clinching the coveted championship trophy for the very first time in the format.

The hosts will be defending the trophy on their home soil. It would be a perfect ending for Finch's glorious international career if he is able to guide the team to yet another championship triumph.

"It’s just so brutal that you do need a bit of luck along the way" - Aaron Finch on the nature of the T20 World Cup

The Aussie skipper mentioned that he expects this year's T20 World Cup to be a challenging one. He highlighted how the nature of the competition is very brutal and the sides will need some amount of luck to succeed.

Finch gave the example of South Africa, who won four out of their five league matches at the T20 World Cup 2021 and still failed to make the cut for the knockouts due to their net run rate.

The 35-year-old added:

"It’s going to be an incredibly tough competition. We saw how brutal the format is with South Africa winning four out of their five games at the last World Cup and still not qualifying on net run rate. It’s just so brutal that you do need a bit of luck along the way."

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup



All the big time match-ups and how to register for tickets The fixtures for the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2022 are here!All the big time match-ups and how to register for tickets The fixtures for the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2022 are here!All the big time match-ups and how to register for tickets 👇

Australia are slated to open their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with their clash against New Zealand. The Trans-Tasman rivals will lock horns at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 22.

