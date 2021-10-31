T20 World Cup 2021: "The current form is totally missing" - Aakash Chopra says Shardul Thakur should play ahead of Bhuvneshwar

Aakash Chopra believes Team India should play Shardul Thakur ahead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in tonight's T20 World Cup 2021 game against New Zealand. He said so because Kumar is still struggling to be his former self.

The Indian team management opted to field Bhuvneshwar Kumar in their first match against Pakistan. However, the wily swing bowler looked ineffective, never threatening the Pakistan batters.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked if Team India should think about playing Shardul Thakur or stick with the same playing XI. Chopra responded:

"In my opinion, they should think about Shardul Thakur, and I will say they should play him. It is because Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been a phenomenal bowler over the years, but the current form is totally missing."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that while Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not looking penetrative, Shardul Thakur has the knack of making things happen. Chopra observed:

"The ball is not reaching there, with the pace it used to. I know it is not ideal, you don't want to make too many changes in your team, but Lord Thakur has something. Lord hai to mumkin hai."

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket "Shardul Thakur is always in the scheme of things. He has great potential and always adds great value to the team." - Virat Kohli "Shardul Thakur is always in the scheme of things. He has great potential and always adds great value to the team." - Virat Kohli

Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar had contrasting fortunes in the recently-concluded IPL 2021 as well. While the former scalped 21 wickets in the tournament, Kumar managed just six wickets in 11 games.

"Shardul Thakur has got that wicket-taking ability" - Aakash Chopra

Shardul Thakur has picked up 23 T20I wickets in the last two years.

While acknowledging that Shardul Thakur can leak runs, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the seamer can be risked considering the lengthy boundaries in Dubai. He explained:

"He has got that wicket-taking ability. He can be expensive at times, but you might want to play a punt with him on such a big ground. He can give an over in the powerplay, one or two overs in the middle and one over in the end."

The 44-year-old concluded by saying that he would have preferred to play Shardul Thakur even in India's tournament opener against Pakistan. Chopra said in this regard:

"To be very honest, if you see fast bowlers, you don't have any option other than Shardul outside. I am very tempted. Actually, I wanted to play him even in the first match against Pakistan. And again I am saying to play him."

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash #T20WorldCup Same pitch as yesterday and #Pak has still decided to bowl first. Very interesting choice. No dew yesterday. India fielding Bhuvneshwar and Varun over Shardul and Ashwin/Chahar. #IndvPak Same pitch as yesterday and #Pak has still decided to bowl first. Very interesting choice. No dew yesterday. India fielding Bhuvneshwar and Varun over Shardul and Ashwin/Chahar. #IndvPak #T20WorldCup

Shardul Thakur has scalped 23 wickets in 15 T20Is he has played since the start of 2020. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, on the other hand, has picked up nine wickets in as many matches in the same period.

