T20 World Cup 2021: "KL Rahul will make the most runs in the league phase" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the tournament

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the T20 World Cup 2021. He has picked the likely highest run-scorer and wicket-taker of the league phase, along with the four semi-finalists, the finalists and the eventual champions.

The Super 12 action of the T20 World Cup will start on Saturday, with two Group 1 encounters scheduled for the day. Sunday will see two Group 2 encounters being played, including the most-awaited match between India and Pakistan.

While making his predictions for the tournament in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that KL Rahul will continue his run-scoring spree. He reasoned:

"KL Rahul will make the most runs in the league phase. There are two-three reasons for that - you have a match against Scotland and another against Namibia/Ireland, India does not have any encounter in Sharjah, you will play matches on good pitches and our boy is in great form."

The cricketer-turned-commentator also picked Mitchell Starc to be the most successful bowler in the league phase. Aakash Chopra observed:

"Starc will take the most wickets in the league phase, against whichever team and whenever he plays. Bumrah, Rashid Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi might take the most wickets from their respective teams but I feel Mitchell Starc will have the most wickets."

Wisden @WisdenCricket Most wickets at the 2015 World Cup: Mitchell StarcMost wickets at the 2019 World Cup: Mitchell StarcAn ODI great. Most wickets at the 2015 World Cup: Mitchell StarcMost wickets at the 2019 World Cup: Mitchell StarcAn ODI great. https://t.co/DNQSSUVUsy

Starc was the highest wicket-taker in both the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups. However, he wasn't a part of the Australian team at the 2016 T20 World Cup due to an ankle injury.

"I am saying India and Pakistan to reach the semi-finals from Group 2" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra predicts an India-Pakistan final

Aakash Chopra picked India, Pakistan, West Indies and Australia as his four semi-finalists for the T20 World Cup 2021. He elaborated:

"I am saying India and Pakistan to reach the semi-finals from Group 2. I am not saying that New Zealand and Afghanistan are weak teams, but you should win. In group 2, I am seeing England getting stuck. I am going with West Indies as my one team and I am picking the other team as Australia."

The 44-year-old concluded by predicting a final between the Virat Kohli and Babar Azam-led sides, with Team India emerging triumphant. Aakash Chopra said:

"I feel it could be an India-Pakistan final. Both teams will meet again in the final if they play to their potential. I feel India can lift the trophy, that's what I am thinking. Just do it for Kohli."

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket "I am predicting an India-Pakistan T20 World Cup final. And I can see Pakistan probably winning the T20 World Cup." - Shoaib Akhtar (On his YT channel) "I am predicting an India-Pakistan T20 World Cup final. And I can see Pakistan probably winning the T20 World Cup." - Shoaib Akhtar (On his YT channel)

India and Pakistan would certainly be two of the favorites to lift the trophy at the T20 World Cup 2021. The two sides' familiarity with the UAE conditions will work to their advantage.

