T20 World Cup 2021: "You have to show faith in them" - Aakash Chopra suggests changes in India's batting lineup

Aakash Chopra believes Team India need to show more faith in Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul and bat them at the top of the order in their T20 World Cup 2021 encounter against Afghanistan.

Sharma and Rahul opened for Team India in their tournament opener against Pakistan. However, the team management opted to bat Ishan Kishan at the top of the order and move Sharma down to No. 3 in their last match against New Zealand.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reflected on the possible changes in India's batting department for the Afghanistan clash. He said the following about the openers:

"It is my personal opinion that you had told everyone before the tournament that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are your best openers, please stick with them. You will have a test against spin but that's alright, they are very big players, you have to show faith in them."

The former India opener feels Ishan Kishan has to bat in the middle order if he is part of the playing XI. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"Keep Ishan Kishan in the middle order if he is still playing. There is no tension, you can keep two left-handers in the middle order. But don't change your top three because these battles are won from the front."

Team India have been put behind the eight ball due to the loss of early wickets in their first two matches. They will hope that their openers give them a steady, if not explosive, start against Afghanistan.

"I will go with Suryakumar Yadav if he is fit" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra wants Suryakumar Yadav to regain his place if he is fit

Aakash Chopra reckons Suryakumar Yadav should replace Kishan if the former has recovered from his back issues. He elaborated:

"I will go with Suryakumar Yadav if he is fit because he is a middle-order batsman. If he is not fit, I will go with Ishan of course, selectors have not given you any other choice. But then bat him in the middle order."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Good news for India - Suryakumar Yadav is training ahead of the Afghanistan match. (Source - ANI) Good news for India - Suryakumar Yadav is training ahead of the Afghanistan match. (Source - ANI)

The reputed commentator concluded by stating that Team India have no option but to stick with Hardik Pandya. Aakash Chopra explained:

"Hardik Pandya has started to bowl a little. He scored 23 runs off 23 balls as well. Once again, there aren't too many options available. It is not that Venkatesh Iyer is sitting outside and he will come and hit a lot, he is not there in the team."

Yadav could even replace Pandya if the Indian team management wants to strengthen their batting. However, they are unlikely to go that route with the seam-bowling all-rounder having also started to roll his arm over.

