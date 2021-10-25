T20 World Cup 2021: "It seemed Bhuvneshwar Kumar's shadow had come" - Aakash Chopra on India's bowling effort against Pakistan

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Team India's bowling attack didn't look too threatening in their T20 World Cup 2021 encounter against Pakistan. He was particularly disappointed with Bhuvneshwar Kumar for being a pale shadow of his former self.

The Indian attack was taken to the cleaners by the Pakistan openers as the Babar Azam-led side registered an easy 10-wicket win. None of the Indian bowlers caused any trouble for the Pakistan openers, who stitched together an unbroken 152-run partnership.

While reflecting on India's bowling effort in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Bhuvneshwar and Mohammed Shami were not potent enough. He elaborated:

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled but he didn't look the best bowler we have seen. It seemed that his shadow had come, he is not the same bowler now. Mohammed Shami bowled the second over, he also didn't look that penetrative."

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that Jasprit Bumrah should have opened the attack for Team India and targeted the Pakistan openers with incoming deliveries and bouncers. Aakash Chopra observed:

"I was actually hoping that Bumrah will bowl the first over. You might have also thought the same that he should come at the start and hit the pads, bowl the bouncer. Neither did anyone bowl a bouncer nor did Bumrah come to bowl the first over."

While pointing out that Bumrah did not bowl the bouncers, Aakash Chopra added that Varun Chakravarthy also did not look too threatening. He said:

"Bumrah bowled one over, that has two yorkers and two slower balls. Varun Chakravarthy was playing for the first time and taking early steps in the World Cup or international cricket, he also looked a little pale."

Jaanvi 🏏 @ThatCric8Girl The way Bhuvneshwar has been selected on the basis of reputation and not 'form', which happens to be the basis of most selections, is baffling. Different rules for different players, I see. The way Bhuvneshwar has been selected on the basis of reputation and not 'form', which happens to be the basis of most selections, is baffling. Different rules for different players, I see.

Chakravarthy conceded 33 runs in his four-over spell in yesterday's encounter. Although he bowled a decent first over, he was a little too short in his second spell and allowed Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan to play some attacking shots against him.

"I would say to leave our paleness aside and praise Rizwan and Babar" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan deserve all the plaudits

Aakash Chopra concluded by stating that the Pakistan openers need to be commended for making the Indian attack look mediocre. He explained:

"I would say to leave our paleness aside and praise Rizwan and Babar. No pair had stitched together a 152-run partnership against India. This team created a new history. Babar Azam is a class player but Mohammad Rizwan has a huge role in making him that."

Also Read

Azam Jamil اعظم @AzamJamil53 In appreciating Babar’s class let us not forget the brilliance of Rizwan ❤️ In appreciating Babar’s class let us not forget the brilliance of Rizwan ❤️

It will be interesting to see if Team India stick with the same attack for the almost must-win match against New Zealand. Shardul Thakur and an additional spinner might be in the Virat Kohli-led side's scheme of things considering the inefficacy of Bhuvneshwar and Shami with the new ball.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Should Bhuvneshwar Kumar be persisted with for the next match against New Zealand? Yes No 44 votes so far