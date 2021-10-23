T20 World Cup 2021: "Temba Bavuma doesn't even go at run-a-ball" - Aakash Chopra on South Africa's batting issues

Aakash Chopra feels South Africa's batting could be their Achilles heel in their T20 World Cup 2021 opener against Australia.

South Africa face Australia in the first game of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup being played in the UAE. Both sides will want to get off to a winning start, especially considering that Group 1 has six formidable teams.

While previewing the South Africa-Australia encounter in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked the Temba Bavuma-led side's batting as their weak link. He explained:

"Quinton de Kock, the opener, he is solid. He hits amazingly well, there is no doubt in that. But other than him in the batting, Temba Bavuma doesn't even go at run-a-ball, Reeza Hendricks - he doesn't fire. Aiden Markram doesn't set the world on fire, goes at a slightly slower pace."

The cricketer-turned-commentator believes that apart from Quinton de Kock, only Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller to an extent are the only other South Africa batters who can hold their own in the shortest format of the game. Chopra observed:

"Rassie van der Dussen does amazing things, so that makes it two players. David Miller - if his performance is at the top then great but if it is down, which we have seen generally in the IPL in the last few years, then this team tends to fall short."

Wisden @WisdenCricket Rassie van der Dussen has just played an extraordinary knock in a warm-up win over Pakistan. With South Africa needing 65 off the last five overs and then 19 off the last over, van der Dussen masterminded the chase to seal a final ball victory.He finished on 101* (51) 👏👏 Rassie van der Dussen has just played an extraordinary knock in a warm-up win over Pakistan. With South Africa needing 65 off the last five overs and then 19 off the last over, van der Dussen masterminded the chase to seal a final ball victory.He finished on 101* (51) 👏👏 https://t.co/3PLR0w3PzJ

Bavuma and Reeza Hendricks have T20I strike rates in the 120s. Although Aiden Markram strikes at almost 150, he is yet to set the stage on fire against quality bowling lineups.

"South Africa's bowling is their strength" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra picked South Africa's bowling as their strong suit

On a positive note, Aakash Chopra highlighted that South Africa have a potent bowling attack. He elaborated:

"South Africa's bowling is their strength. They have two very good bowlers in Nortje and Rabada. You can play Ngidi as well, which makes it three. After that, you play Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj - that makes it your five."

Abdul Ghaffar (Replay, Dawn News) @GhaffarDawnNews South Africa isnt a bad T20 out fit

Not many rate them but they have solid bowling (Rabada, Ngidi, Nortje, handy spinners Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj) and Quality match winners in batting dept like Quinton de Kock † Miller and few

Watch out for them !| South Africa isnt a bad T20 out fit

Not many rate them but they have solid bowling (Rabada, Ngidi, Nortje, handy spinners Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj) and Quality match winners in batting dept like Quinton de Kock † Miller and few

Watch out for them !|

However, the 44-year-old added that South Africa might compromise on their bowling to add depth to their batting. Chopra said:

"But when you play these five, you realize the batting becomes a little short. That is their problem and here I feel they will go one bowler sort of short, they might play Pretorius or try something else. That is where I find them getting stuck."

Aakash Chopra concluded by picking Australia as the likely winners in the contest between the two sides.

