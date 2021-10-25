T20 World Cup 2021: "He is a cut above the rest" - Aakash Chopra lauds Virat Kohli's knock against Pakistan

Aakash Chopra has lauded Virat Kohli for being a class apart and flourishing under pressure in Team India's T20 World Cup 2021 encounter against Pakistan.

Kohli scored 57 runs off 49 deliveries to help Team India reach a respectable score of 151/7 in their allotted 20 overs. However, the Pakistan openers made mincemeat of the Indian attack to overhaul the target with all ten wickets in hand.

While speaking about India's batting performance in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Virat Kohli stood apart. He elaborated:

"Everyone was floundering under pressure but this player was flowering. Cometh the hour, cometh the man, his name is Virat Kohli. He is run-machine Kohli and he is a cut above the rest."

The former India opener added that Virat Kohli gave the impression that he would take his side out of troubled waters. Chopra said:

"When you were watching the encounter, you felt that Virat Kohli will manage it. He has made the most T20I half-centuries for India against Pakistan - this was his third consecutive fifty. This half-century again came under intense pressure."

Virarsh @Cheeku218

22*

36*

107

55*

81*

5

77

Kohli has amassed 311 runs in seven T20Is at an outstanding average of 77.75 against Pakistan. Yesterday's 57-run effort followed knocks of 49 and an unbeaten 55 against the same opponents in 2016.

Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli playing as per the demands of the situation

Virat Kohli played some attractive shots during his knock

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Virat Kohli paced his innings to perfection. He explained:

"Where you have to take the singles, he does that. When you need to dance down the track to hit the bowler straight down the ground, he does that as well. When you need to accelerate, a boundary over cover and then a pulled four."

The 44-year-old concluded by stating that all Indian fans were at ease while Virat Kohli was at the crease. Chopra observed:

"He wanted to stay till the 20th over, he had never been dismissed against Pakistan in T20 World Cup history before this match. He did get dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 19th over but till the time he was on the ground, we were tension-free."

Nishita Sarma ॐ @MyLoveVirat18 #ViratKohli #INDvPAK Captain Virat Kohli scored 57 runs today.➡️ 29th T20i half century ✔️➡️ Most 50+ scores as a captain ✔️➡️ Only Indian captain to score a half century in T20 WC. ✔️The G.O.A.T @imVkohli Captain Virat Kohli scored 57 runs today.➡️ 29th T20i half century ✔️➡️ Most 50+ scores as a captain ✔️➡️ Only Indian captain to score a half century in T20 WC. ✔️The G.O.A.T @imVkohli 🐐#ViratKohli #INDvPAK https://t.co/3ktqNaWonT

Kohli's 57 was studded with five fours and a six over long-on off Shaheen Shah Afridi's bowling. The Indian skipper stitched together a 53-run partnership with Rishabh Pant after the Men in Blue were floundering at a score of 31/3.

