T20 World Cup 2021: Aakash Chopra names 3 ways in which MS Dhoni's presence will benefit Team India

Aakash Chopra has named three aspects where mentor MS Dhoni can add value to the Indian team during the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The cricketer-turned commentator pointed out MS Dhoni's rich experience of reading the pitch and choosing a playing XI accordingly as the first two qualities which shouldn't be 'undervalued'. He added that the venerable former captain will also motivate and help the younger players reach their full potential.

"See, MS Dhoni has 2-3 brilliant qualities which you should never underestimate or undervalue. The first is he's very shrewd at reading the pitch and knowing what to expect from it. The second is deciding what should be the playing XI according to the pitch. I genuinely believe that he'll contribute really well to these two aspects. Other than that, he can give younger players a new perspective, motivate them, and help them understand things better. Because he'll share a very different relationship with them, there's a mutual respect and admiration for him," Aakash Chopra stated during a Q&A interaction on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra also dropped a small caveat for Virat Kohli's team. He said they should be careful while defining MS Dhoni's role in the team with regard to the senior players and coaching staff so as to avoid any 'friction' among the members.

"[But] I think they'll also have to define his responsibilities because when a lot of people of authority come together, then the lines might cross. There could be uneasiness, the players might feel confusion and the coaching staff might see some friction. That's one thing you should always be careful of, especially when you are paradropping someone which has been done with MS Dhoni. I hope everyone is on the same page and bring the trophy home," added the former opener.

MS Dhoni was apparently requested by the BCCI secretary Jay Shah to join the team as a mentor. Dhoni is being tasked with sharing his experience of winning ICC trophies with a team which is yet to achieve that feat since he stepped down in 2017. But how that will materialize is something to wait and watch for.

"Ravichandran Ashwin should play from the first game against Pakistan" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra makes Ravichandran Ashwin's case for the T20 World Cup.

Aakash Chopra also spoke about the role of comeback man Ravichandran Ashwin in the T20 World Cup. He said the team's 'gamble' to recall him after over four years shouldn't be followed by keeping him on the bench throughout the tournament.

Aakash Chopra believes the off-spinner should play all games, starting with the first clash against Pakistan on October 24.

"A gamble isn't made to sit out the players. You don't pick senior players just to keep them on the bench. If you have picked them, there's just one motive behind it is that you want to play him. If you don't want to play him, he should not be there at all. Ravichandran Ashwin should start from the first game against Pakistan. Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and pick any third spinner you like. I'll go with Rahul Chahar and step out with three spinners because you haven't given yourself enough options to play three fast bowlers. Two fast bowlers, Hardik Pandya and three spinners is the combination I am looking at," signed off Aakash Chopra.

For now, Ashwin will look to justify his selection in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, which starts on September 19.

