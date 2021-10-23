T20 World Cup 2021: "I feel England will win this match" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the England-West Indies clash

Aakash Chopra has made his prediction for tonight's T20 World Cup 2021 clash between England and West Indies. The cricketer-turned-commentator feels the Eoin Morgan-led side could come up trumps in the game.

England and West Indies will face each other in the second Group 1 match of the Super 12 stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup. It will be a repeat of the 2016 T20 World Cup final, where Carlos Braithwaite's belligerent hitting took the West Indies to their second title in the global event.

Making his predictions for the England-West Indies clash, in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Eoin Morgan-led side could reverse the result of the 2016 title decider. He said:

"I feel England will win this match. Yes, I am going for Team England in this game between England and West Indies."

The former India player also feels that the team that wins the toss might opt to chase a target. Aakash Chopra observed:

"I feel whoever wins the toss, it is an evening encounter, they should bowl first: win the toss and bowl first."

With the temperature falling gradually in the UAE, dew has started to play a bigger role in evening games. Most teams preferred to chase in the second half of IPL 2021.

"More than 10 sixes will be hit" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that both sides have explosive batters.

Aakash Chopra feels tonight's encounter could see plenty of big hits. He observed in this regard:

"More than ten sixes will be hit. There will be a flurry of sixes because both sides have smashing batters, whether it is Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone - if he is playing and if the real West Indies turns up, then sixes galore."

The reputed commentator also predicted that the power play overs could see a lot of runs being scored. Aakash Chopra stated:

"More than 90 runs should be scored if we combine the power play overs of both the teams. I will not be surprised at all if it is more than 100."

The England-West Indies clash will likely be a high-scoring affair considering the batting might of both sides, and their relatively weak bowling arsenals. However, the West Indies batters are not coming into this game in great form, so it will be interesting to see their approach against England.

