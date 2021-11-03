T20 World Cup 2021: "Experience on the bench is of absolutely no use" - Aakash Chopra picks his preferred bowling lineup for Team India

Aakash Chopra has picked his preferred bowling lineup for Team India for their T20 World Cup 2021 encounter against Afghanistan. He also questioned whether the selectors and the team management are on the same page, with R Ashwin being kept on the bench.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja formed India's five-pronged bowling attack for their tournament opener against Pakistan. Kumar made way for Shardul Thakur for their next clash against New Zealand, with Ashwin still warming the bench.

Aakash Chopra reflected on India's possible bowling lineup in a video shared on his YouTube channel. While observing that Varun Chakravarthy's place could be up for grabs, the former India cricketer questioned the decision to select Ashwin and not play him. He elaborated:

"You want to play Varun Chakravarthy but he hasn't looked that penetrative. You have two options in Rahul Chahar and Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin's story is that you have picked such an experienced player in your team, then why won't you play him. Experience on the bench is of absolutely no use."

However, Aakash Chopra still cast his vote for Rahul Chahar ahead of the off-spinner. He said:

"That is where the selection and team management look slightly out of sync if you pick such an experienced player out of the blue and you have to keep him on the bench, you can do that with Ravi Bishnoi as well. But I still don't want to play him, I am going with Rahul Chahar."

Sahil Mohan Gupta @DigitallyBones Afghanistan will be very dangerous. Virat Kohli needs to be more dynamic as a captain - Ashwin must play we need his experience. Virat needs to sweep and come down the wicket to the spinners. Get Bhuvi for Shami. Chahar needs to play as well. And they should go for it in the PP. Afghanistan will be very dangerous. Virat Kohli needs to be more dynamic as a captain - Ashwin must play we need his experience. Virat needs to sweep and come down the wicket to the spinners. Get Bhuvi for Shami. Chahar needs to play as well. And they should go for it in the PP.

Chakravarthy, much like the other Indian bowlers, has been found wanting in the tournament so far. However, their hands have also been slightly tied because of the lowly totals their batters have posted.

"I will still play three pacers" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra wants Team India to stick with Shardul Thakur

Aakash Chopra feels Team India should continue to play three seam bowlers. He reasoned:

"The pitches are getting tired, but we play the evening game, there is a realistic problem of dew in the second innings. I will still play three pacers. And I will not make a change because this is not roulette."

The 44-year-old also wants Shardul Thakur to be persisted with. Aakash Chopra explained:

"You played Bhuvi one match, then Shardul one match and if you bring back Bhuvi - there is no one else sitting outside - then you will say that I didn't do justice to Bhuvi, I am not doing justice to Shardul."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra VVS Laxman backs Shardul Thakur ahead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (On Star). VVS Laxman backs Shardul Thakur ahead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (On Star).

Thakur bowled just nine deliveries against New Zealand and was taken to the cleaners. It will be interesting to see if he holds on to his place.

