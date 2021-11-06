T20 World Cup 2021: "He told the batters Ja Re Ja" - Aakash Chopra picks Ravindra Jadeja as his Player of the Match

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Ravindra Jadeja was almost unplayable in India's T20 World Cup 2021 encounter against Scotland. He picked the left-arm spinner as his Player of the Match.

Jadeja snared three wickets while conceding just 15 runs in his four overs in yesterday evening's encounter. His spell helped the Indian team bowl out Scotland for a lowly 85, which was chased down by the Virat Kohli-led side in just six-and-a-half overs.

While reviewing the India-Scotland encounter in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked Ravindra Jadeja as the standout player of the match ahead of Mohammed Shami. He said:

"My Player of the Match is Ravindra Jadeja. One by one, he told the batters Ja Re Ja. He bowled very well, he took three wickets, Shami also took three. But I have picked Jadeja."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Ravindra Jadeja's stature grows by leaps and bounds when the conditions are even slightly helpful for spin bowling. Chopra elaborated:

"His speciality is that when the ball is dry, and some balls spin and others go straight on a pitch, that's where he comes to the fore, he comes to the party, his stature increases many folds and he becomes Sir."

Ravindra Jadeja conceded just one boundary during his four-over spell. The pace at which he bowls makes him a lethal weapon on tracks that afford spin.

"Ravindra Jadeja bowled like Sir" - Aakash Chopra

Ravindra Jadeja is known for his accuracy with the ball

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Ravindra Jadeja's propensity to bowl the stump-to-stump line paid him rich dividends. He explained:

"He bowled like Sir, he finishes the ball within the three stumps. When it turned a little, he hit the stumps and when it didn't, he hit the pads. He was almost unplayable. Neither does he give a single nor does he give us an opportunity to talk because he finishes his over in 90-odd seconds."

The 44-year-old concluded by hoping that Ravindra Jadeja becomes a four-over bank as a bowler in all conditions. Chopra observed:

"The one thing from Ravindra Jadeja I want is that he should become the four-over gun bowler in T20 cricket. In my opinion, he is still not there but can reach there. You look at him as a package but you should think that Jaddu will give you four overs whatever be the conditions."

Aakash Chopra also added that Gautam Gambhir wants Jadeja to develop the carrom ball, much like Ravichandran Ashwin, to make him more effective against left-handers.

Edited by Sai Krishna

