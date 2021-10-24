T20 World Cup 2021: "You need to know your opponents' strengths more than their weaknesses" - Aakash Chopra on India's strategy to dismiss Babar Azam

Aakash Chopra believes Team India need to stay away from Babar Azam's strong areas to dismiss the Pakistan skipper in today's T20 World Cup 2021 encounter between the two sides.

Babar Azam is likely to bat at the top of the order for Pakistan alongside Mohammad Rizwan. The Indian bowlers will hope to get rid of the dangerous duo early to accentuate the pressure on the remaining Pakistan batters.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked about India's strategy to dismiss Babar Azam. He responded:

"At times, you need to know your opponents' strengths more than their weaknesses, where you should not bowl to him. He plays very well square of the wicket, he plays a good cut and punch."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Babar Azam has an outstanding off-side game. Chopra observed:

"Actually he plays very well on the off-side, Babar Azam also plays very good drives on the rise, through the off-side. At times, he reminds you of Virat Kohli, he plays such beautiful drives."

Deep Point @ittzz_spidey That's some sensational cover drive from Virat Kohli & Babar Azam.!Almost similar & both the cover drive is just of pure class.!

Babar Azam has an exceptional overall record in T20I cricket. The stylish batter has amassed 2204 runs in 61 T20Is, doing so at an excellent average of 46.89 along with an impressive strike rate of 130.64.

"Babar Azam scores fewer runs down the ground" - Aakash Chopra

Babar Azam will be the most prized scalp for the Indian bowlers

Aakash Chopra believes the Indian seamers need to target Babar Azam with incoming deliveries. He elaborated:

"So where you need to bowl to him, I will say within the three stumps. He scores fewer runs down the ground. So bowl him in the incoming deliveries within the stumps at the start with the new ball - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami."

The 44-year-old reckons Babar Azam can be dismissed if Team India deny him runs in his strong areas. Chopra explained:

"I am saying don't give him the room, keep him quiet there. You can push the square leg fielder back and try to get him leg-before or bowled. If you bowl that close, the chances of getting caught behind will also be created. You should also bowl an odd bouncer in between."

Babar Azam has never played against Team India in the shortest format of the game. The right-handed batter has not enjoyed great success against the Indians in ODIs, averaging a slightly below-par 31.60 in five matches.

