T20 World Cup 2021: "Something is happening which we don't know about" - Aakash Chopra slightly disappointed with India's fast bowlers

Aakash Chopra has expressed slight disappointment at the Indian pacers' bowling strategy in the initial few overs of their T20 World Cup 2021 encounter against Namibia.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami conceded 25 runs in the first three overs of the Namibia innings and did not look too threatening. Although Bumrah did pick up a wicket in his second over, India were able to put pressure on the Gerhard Erasmus-led side only when the spinners were introduced into the attack.

While reviewing India's bowling performance in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was slightly dismayed by their tactics with the new ball. He observed:

"I was slightly disappointed with the way the Indian fast bowling started. Something is happening which we don't know about but for the first three-odd overs, it seemed we were not playing Namibia but South Africa or Australia."

The former India cricketer questioned Bumrah and Shami for predominantly bowling only yorkers and slower deliveries. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"Bumrah bowls only yorkers or slower ones with the new ball these days. The same can be said about Mohammed Shami. Everyone is bowling yorkers - why, I don't know. They are not bowling bouncers, only yorkers or slower ones."

Aditya Saha @Adityakrsaha Md. Shami has a tendency of blowing hot and cold in white-ball. His bowling figure against #Namibia today: 4-0-39-0 Md. Shami has a tendency of blowing hot and cold in white-ball. His bowling figure against #Namibia today: 4-0-39-0

Bumrah finished with decent figures of 2/19 in his four-over spell but did not pose too many challenges for the Namibian batters. Shami, on the other hand, failed to pick up a wicket and conceded 39 runs in his four overs.

"The match turned totally in our favor when Jadeja and Ashwin came together" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin turned the tide in India's favor

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were India's standout performers with the ball. He explained:

"Bumrah did take a wicket but when spin came, they got them in a stranglehold. The match turned totally in our favor when Jadeja and Ashwin came together because Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were Ravis (suns) which shone at night."

The reputed commentator lauded the duo for being both penetrative and economical. Aakash Chopra stated:

"Both took three wickets and gave blows to the opposing team at regular intervals. Both were economical as well and the captain was tension free. Namibia were pushed back there, although eventually, they did play the 20 overs."

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan



Brilliant spells, you two! 💙👏



#OneFamily #T20WorldCup #INDvNAM Tonight has been a masterclass of spin bowling from Ashwin & Jadeja! 🙌Brilliant spells, you two! 💙👏 Tonight has been a masterclass of spin bowling from Ashwin & Jadeja! 🙌Brilliant spells, you two! 💙👏#OneFamily #T20WorldCup #INDvNAM

Jadeja was chosen as the Player of the Match for his excellent spell of 3/16. Ashwin also snared three wickets and conceded just 20 runs in the bargain.

