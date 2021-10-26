"We don't know if West Indies have actually come for the T20 World Cup or on a tourist visa" - Aakash Chopra on South Africa clash

Aakash Chopra has questioned light-heartedly whether the West Indies have turned up at the T20 World Cup 2021 to take part in a tournament or a pleasure trip.

West Indies take on South Africa in their second Super 12 stage match of the global event. Kieron Pollard's side go into the encounter after a mauling at the hands of England in their tournament opener.

While previewing the West Indies-South Africa encounter in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra raised doubts about the two-time champions' intentions. He observed:

"It is an encounter between two sides who lost their first matches. South Africa lost after a great fight but West Indies, the defending champions, we don't know if they have actually come for the T20 World Cup or have come on a tourist visa to Dubai."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that the West Indies can either post a massive score or get bowled out cheaply. Chopra elaborated:

"We don't know which West Indies team will come to play. It is a team which we have been repeatedly saying that if they score can make 225 runs and if not, they won't make even 125 and that is what happened in the last match - they made 55 in total."

Apart from their loss against England, West Indies suffered reversals in both their warm-up encounters as well. They batted extremely cautiously in these matches against Pakistan and Afghanistan and never brought their dominant side to the fore.

"West Indies have collected a team of aged men" - Aakash Chopra

Ravi Rampaul returned to the West Indies side for the first time after 2015

Aakash Chopra also stated that the West Indies also do not have a youthful side. He pointed out:

"It was reeking of arrogance at some stage. It looked like every guy was saying that runs will get scored, we are the champions and play T20 very easily. They have collected a team of aged men, which has Ravi Rampaul, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle - they have been playing for such a long time. Even if you see Lendl Simmons."

The 44-year-old reckons the West Indies will have an uphill task against South Africa. Chopra explained:

"You might give them a chance again if they play in a bold and carefree fashion. If the professionalism, processes and everything else that goes right, I feel South Africa will trouble them because they will push them to the back foot with their bowling."

Aakash Chopra acknowledged that the West Indies cannot be ruled out because one player can change the course of a T20 encounter. However, he concluded by picking South Africa as the likely winners of today's clash.

