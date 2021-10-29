T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan becomes the fast bowler to pick up 100 wickets in T20Is 

Afghanistan's star leg-spinner Rashid Khan on Friday became the fastest bowler to pick up 100 T20I wickets. The talented youngster achieved the feat in his team's Super 12's fixture against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan's veteran batter Mohammad Hafeez was the crafty leg spinner's 100th victim when in T20Is. Notably, only three other bowlers have crossed the 100-wicket mark in T20Is. Khan joined the likes of Lasith Malinga, Tim Southee and Shakib Al Hasan.

Rashid Khan set a new record of 100 T20I wickets in only 53 matches

Rashid Khan surpassed Lasith Malinga to become the fastest bowler to achieve the milestone. While the speedster took 76 innings to reach the mark, the Afghan cricketer claimed his 100th wicket in only his 53rd match.

The spinner once again impressed many with his tidy bowling spell against Pakistan. The 23-year-old conceded just 26 runs from his full quota of four overs while also picking up the crucial wickets of Mohammad Hafeez and the in-form Babar Azam.

Pakistan eke out a hard fought victory against the spirited Afghanisthan

Babar Azam and co.'s fantastic run at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 continues as they secure their third successive win in the tournament. After being asked to bowl first, Pakistan's bowlers did a fine job of restricting Afghanistan to a sub-par total of 147.

While the likes of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Naveen-ul-Haq made it difficult for opposition batters, Pakistan's Asif Ali held on to his nerves to slam four stunning sixes in the penultimate over to help his side cross the line in the closely fought battle.

After facing their maiden loss in the competition, the Afghanistan side are placed in second position in Group 2 with two points. Pakistan are comfortably placed at the top of the standings with six points to their name.

Afghanistan will next be seen in action on Sunday, October 31. They are slated to take on Namibia in their third fixture of the T20 World Cup 2021.

