“Any tips for toss?” - Wasim Jaffer posts cheeky Kohli-Williamson meme ahead of T20 World Cup 2021 final

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer has posted a funny meme featuring Indian captain Virat Kohli and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 final. In the meme, Williamson is seen seeking tips from Kohli for the toss!

The Indian captain has been very unlucky with tosses in international cricket. He lost the tosses during India’s T20 World Cup 2021 matches against both Pakistan and New Zealand. As a result, India were sent into bat first in the two crucial games under tough batting conditions and ended up losing both matches. Eventually, the two defeats cost India a place in the semi-finals.

The toss has had a significant role to play in the T20 World Cup 2021. Teams winning the toss have preferred to chase due to the dew factor in the second half and the majority of wins in the competition have been registered by teams batting second.

Taking to his Twitter account on Saturday, Jaffer shared the hilarious Kohli-Williamson meme along with a “grinning face with sweat” emoji. Kohli and Williamson have great mutual admiration for each other.

Their poignant hug at the end of the World Test Championship (WTC) final received praise from many quarters. Williamson was also seen consoling Kohli after New Zealand defeated India in the T20 World Cup 2021 group clash.

“The toss is only one component; it doesn’t guarantee success” - Laxman previews T20 World Cup 2021 final

Former India batter VVS Laxman admitted that the toss has had a key role to play in the T20 World Cup 2021. He, however, pointed out that both the semi-finals were decided by one sharp passage of play.

In his column for The Times of India, Laxman wrote:

"There was a touch of similarity to the way the two last-four clashes played out. First Kane Williamson and then Aaron Finch hit it lucky with the coin. Those were significant off-field developments, for this tournament has favoured teams chasing. The toss, however, is only one component; it doesn’t guarantee success. In T20 cricket, it’s not even the team that plays better on the day that comes up trumps. It often boils down to a short, sharp passage of play."

On the T20 World Cup 2021 final, Laxman stated that there isn’t a lot to separate to Australia and New Zealand. He opined:

"There is little to choose between the two finalists, with Australia having the slight edge following the freak injury to Devon Conway. But as history will testify, New Zealand is a side than can be taken lightly at one’s own peril."

Australia will face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai on Sunday. Both teams are seeking their maiden title in the ICC event.

Edited by Samya Majumdar