"Australia is favorite and rightly so with no Conway there" - Scott Styris ahead of T20 World Cup 2021 final

Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris has backed Australia to win the illustrious ICC T20 World Cup title on Sunday night at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Aaron Finch-led side will lock horns with the Black Caps for the coveted trophy. Having lost the last two ODI World Cup finals in 2015 and 2019, the Kiwis fancy their chance of winning their maiden ICC limited-overs tournament on Sunday.

However, Styris believes the absence of Devon Conway, who was ruled out of the tournament, will have a massive impact. Speaking to Sportstar, Scott Styris said:

"Conway is a massive loss. Australia is favorite and rightly so with no Conway there. He is an intelligent cricketer and high quality. He doesn’t normally bat four but they like him in the middle order with all his skills against spin in particular."

Styris added:

"So now how does New Zealand cope against Adam Zampa who has been brilliant? Glenn Phillips needs a big game. Phillips is also a keeper, so there aren’t any wicketkeeper issues."

Conway injured himself in a freakish manner during New Zealand's semi-final tie against England. The southpaw hit his bat in anguish after his dismissal and broke his arm in the process, scans revealed.

Tim Seifert is expected to take up the wicket-keeper's job in place of Devon Conway and bat in the lower-order. The 26-year-old played in the first game against Pakistan but has had to warm the bench since then.

Glenn Maxwell vs New Zealand spinners key battle in the final: Scott Styris

Glenn Maxwell is one of the most devastating finishers in the shortest format of the game. The Aussie all-rounder will fancy his chances against arch-rivals New Zealand.

Scott Styris believes the match-up between Maxwell and the Kiwi spinners will decide the fate of the game. The cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"Santner/Ish Sodhi vs Glenn Maxwell. Maxwell can get on a roll. You take away a lot of the Aussie middle over scoring blitz if you can get rid of Maxwell. Getting your fields right is one key, the other is hoping Maxwell takes silly options, which he has done plenty of times in the IPL. But his match-winning abilities have never been in doubt."

Glenn Maxwell has had a poor run in the T20 World Cup, scoring only 36 runs from six innings. The 33-year-old will be keen to end the tournament with a big knock and return home with the elusive title.

