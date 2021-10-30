T20 World Cup 2021: Babar Azam's mother was on a ventilator when Pakistan took on India, confirms the cricket star's father 

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is receiving appreciation from all quarters for leading his team to three successive comprehensive victories in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

However, his father recently revealed that the cricket star was in great distress during the matches due to his mother's health. Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, Azam Siddiqui made a huge revelation about the family. Siddiqui revealed that the Pakistani skipper's mother was on a ventilator when he was captaining his side in the high-octane clash against arch-rivals India.

Here's what he posted:

“It’s time for my nation to know some truth. Congratulations to all of you on the victory in all the three games. There was a big test at our house. On the day the match was against India, on that day, Babar’s mother was on a ventilator."

He added:

“Babar played all three matches in severe distress. I don’t want to come here. It was supposed to be but I came so that Babar may not get weak. It is by the grace of God that he is fine now."

The right-hander was one of the top performers in the team's opening fixture against India at the Dubai International. Azam's impressive knock of 68 runs was instrumental in his side registering their maiden World Cup victory against India.

Pakistan have emerged as the team to beat in the T20 World Cup 2021

After their thumping win against India, Babar Azam and Co. have gone on to secure emphatic victories over New Zealand and Afghanistan as well. They are inching closer to the semi-final spot and many pundits have labeled them as the favorites to make it to the global event's summit clash.

The Men in Green are the table-toppers in Group 2 with 6 points to their name. The Pakistan team will next be seen in action on Tuesday, November 2 when they take on Namibia at the Shiekh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

