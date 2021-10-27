T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh's Mohammad Saifuddin ruled out of the tournament because of a back injury, Rubel Hossain named as replacement 

Bangladesh's 24-year-old all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 because of a back injury. Pacer Rubel Hossain will replace the talented youngster in the team's 15-member squad for the remainder of the tournament.

The Bangladesh team was allowed to make the aforementioned change after approval from the ICC's Technical Committee. Notably, Rubel Hossain traveled with the side to UAE as a reserve player.

Mohammad Saifuddin's problems with the back have been a recurring one. Back injuries have kept the seam-bowling all-rounder on the sidelines on several occasions. This could prove to be a major blow for Mahmudullah and co. as they still have four more games to play in the Super 12's.

Rubel Hossain is a seasoned campaigner who made his debut for Bangladesh in 2009. However, he has been in and out of the side due to inconsistent performances. The right-armer has featured in 28 T20Is so far and has as many wickets to his name. He has an ordinary economy of 9.45.

Bangladesh look to secure their first victory in the Super 12's

Having lost their first game of the Super 12's against Sri Lanka, the Bangladesh cricket team will be looking to make amends. They will hope to come up with an improved performance against England in their upcoming encounter.

The two teams will battle it out in a Group 1 fixture on Wednesday, October 27. The Sharjah Cricket Ground will host a high-octane clash between the two exciting teams. A thumping victory against the in-form England team could do wonders for their confidence at this juncture.

England, on the other hand, registered an easy one-sided win against the West Indies in their first match of the tournament. They will be looking to capitalize on the momentum that they are carrying into the upcoming contest as well.

The match promises to be a closely fought one, considering the recent performances of the two sides in white-ball cricket.

Edited by Aditya Singh

