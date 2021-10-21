T20 World Cup 2021: Brad Hogg backs India, Pakistan, West Indies and England to reach the semi-finals

The Super 12s stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup is set to get underway this week. Former Australian bowler Brad Hogg is backing India, Pakistan, West Indies and England to reach the semi-finals.

Brad Hogg appeared on former India batter Deep Dasgupta's YouTube show DeepPoint. He previewed Australia's chances at the T20 World Cup and also gave his predictions for the four teams that will reach the semi-finals.

"The teams that I think are going to go to the semis are England and the West Indies from Group 1 and from Group 2 I think it's going to be Pakistan and India.

These are certainly interesting picks from Brad Hogg, who is not expecting Australia to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

England and the West Indies were the finalists of the 2016 T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, India and Pakistan are both looking to win the tournament for the second time in their history.

"If Pakistan lose against India, they will not go through" - Brad Hogg on Pakistan's chances at the T20 World Cup

Brad Hogg believes Pakistan will need to beat India to reach the T20 World Cup semi-finals

Brad Hogg is backing Pakistan to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. But he believes they will need to beat India in their first game to have any chance of qualifying.

Also Read

"If Pakistan get beaten by India in the first game, they've got a short turnaround to play New Zealand. I think that will be a huge factor on whether Pakistan go through or not. If Pakistan lose against India in the first game, I don't think they will get through, India will get through. So watch that space."

India and Pakistan will face off in their Super 12s opener on Sunday, October 24. And fireworks are expected in the game between the two arch-rivals. Pakistan's next game will see them take on New Zealand just two days later. Defeats in those two games would probably spell curtains on their campaign.

Edited by Aditya Singh