T20 World Cup 2021: “Warner is not as comfortable against left-arm quicks” - Brad Hogg feels Shaheen Afridi could trouble Australian opener

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg reckons David Warner could be in for a tough time against Shaheen Afridi in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Australia will take on Pakistan in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. While Pakistan topped Group 2, Australia finished second in the other group.

Previewing the clash, Hogg opined that Pakistan have the upper hand when it comes to the match-ups, particularly the battle between Warner and Afridi. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he explained:

“Pakistan's opening bowlers against Finch and Warner is a big headache for me. Shaheen Afridi swings it away from Warner with that straighter one. Warner, playing away from his body, has got a chance of an edge or he can get bowled with the gap between bat and bad. Warner is not as comfortable against left-arm quicks as he is with right-arm quicks.”

Hogg added that the left-arm spin of Imad Wasim is likely to trouble Australian captain Aaron Finch. He stated:

“The other headache is (Imad) Wasim bowling to Finch with those left-arm arm balls. Finch is not very confident against that and that is a key match-up for me to determine whether Australia win or lose the match.”

Warner has found some form in the T20 World Cup 2021. He has scored 187 runs in five games at a strike rate of 144.96 with two half-centuries. Finch has managed 130 runs with a best of 44.

“Australia will be hoping Maxwell gets to face Shadab and Hasan” - Brad Hogg

According to Hogg, Australia will be in better control of the middle overs if Glenn Maxwell gets to face most of the overs from leg-spinner Shadab Khan and pacer Hasan Ali.

The 50-year-old explained that if fast bowler Haris Rauf bowls to Maxwell early in the innings, Pakistan could have the upper hand. Hogg elaborated:

“The other match-up is where is Haris Rauf going to be utilized in those middle overs. Australia will be hoping Maxwell gets to face Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali the majority of his batting phase. That's the kind of match-up where Australia can take the game away from Pakistan. If Pakistan have enough overs for Rauf, then they can get on top of Maxwell. But if Rauf has been used too much and they need him to bowl a couple of overs at the death, then Maxwell can capitalize there.”

33-year-old Maxwell has not had a great run in the T20 World Cup 2021 so far. He registered scores of 18, 5 and 6 in Australia’s first three games and has been not out on 0 in the last two matches.

