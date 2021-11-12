"I can't believe anyone would have the instincts to do that" - Justin Langer on David Warner's controversial six in T20 World Cup semifinal

Australia head coach Justin Langer has reacted to the controversial six by David Warner off Mohammad Hafeez during their semi-final tie against Pakistan. The Australian coach has backed the opener and believes it is one of the best things he has seen in the game of cricket.

Warner, who had played a valiant knock of 49 in the run chase, copped a lot of criticism from former cricketers and experts. Langer, however, is in awe of David Warner's instincts.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, the 50-year-old said:

"Oh my ghosh, that was one of the best things I've ever seen in the game of cricket. I can't believe anyone would have the instincts to do that. It was unbelievable. In fact, most people would have probably been sure of what to do. It was one of the best things I've seen on a cricket field to be completely honest."

ESPNcricinfo



Justin Langer and "One of the best things I've seen on a cricket field"Justin Langer and Adam Zampa on 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 David Warner six off a double-bouncing no ball! 🤯 #T20WorldCup "One of the best things I've seen on a cricket field"Justin Langer and Adam Zampa on 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 David Warner six off a double-bouncing no ball! 🤯 #T20WorldCup https://t.co/PJojPttGs2

He added:

"To have those instincts - one it's a no-ball and then to have the talent and ability to hit it for six - unbelievable. And the he walked of course, when he nicked it. Anyone who thinks it's unsportsmanlike, probably evens it up a bit."

For those who aren't aware of the incident, David Warner walked off after edging one to Mohammad Rizwan off leg-spinner Shadab Khan when the run chase was beautifully poised. However, replays later showed that Warner didn't touch the ball and was unlucky to be given out.

Warner's dismissal didn't make much of a difference as Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis added a 81-run stand to take the Aussies home with one over to spare in their pursuit of 177.

"I was quite surprised at how far David Warner could hit that ball" - Australia's Adam Zampa

The 35-year-old grabbed eyeballs with that hit, including the attention of his teammate Adam Zampa. The leg-spinner, who is enjoying a good run in the competition, stated that it's an impressive achievement to hit the ball so far.

"I haven't really thought about it if I'd bowled it, but I was quite surprised at how far Davey Warner could hit that ball. If you have got a ball that's rolling at you like that and bounces that high off the ground and its on it's way down, to hit it that far is a pretty mean feat. He is a strong boy, Davey," the 29-year-old cricketer said.

A pumped-up Aussie side have their eyes firmly locked on the illustrious trophy. They will lock horns with New Zealand in Sunday's final.

