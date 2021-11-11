×
T20 World Cup 2021: Coach Silverwood comments on Eoin Morgan's captaincy after England lose to NZ in semifinals

(L-R): Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler and Chris Silverwood
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified Nov 11, 2021 09:24 PM IST
England coach Chris Silverwood has thrown his weight behind current white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan despite the team's failure to qualify for their second consecutive T20 World Cup final.

Many considered England as the favorites to win the T20 World Cup 2021, especially after India's early elimination. However, Eoin Morgan and Co. suffered a five-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the first semifinal yesterday.

The captain himself has not been at his best in the batting department. So far in 2021, Eoin Morgan has managed only 150 runs in 16 T20Is at a disappointing average of 16.67. However, coach Silverwood believes he is a strong leader and has a few more years ahead of him.

"He’s a very strong leader and has been for many years now," Chris Silverwood was quoted as saying by the Belfast Telegraph. "I still think he’s got a lot of years in front of him that he can give to this team, and this team enjoy having him at the front."
Silverwood further mentioned that England captain Eoin Morgan is already looking forward to the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in Australia.

Eoin Morgan brings so much more than just the batting: Chris Silverwood

Eoin Morgan&#039;s batting strike in T20Is this year has been 120
Eoin Morgan's batting strike in T20Is this year has been 120

Silverwood also defended Eoin Morgan's poor batting form and highlighted that he brings more to the England team than just batting.

“What he brings to the team from a tactical and motivational point of view and from the way he gets all the players and staff to buy in behind him and to follow him, he brings so much more than just the batting," Silverwood emphasized.
The England head coach signed off by saying that when Morgan eventually decides to retire, it will be his own decision, and that the 35-year-old will let everyone know once he makes up his mind to do so.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
