T20 World Cup 2021: "Don't forget, they blanked New Zealand 5-0 last year" - Sunil Gavaskar backs India to win against New Zealand  

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar backs Virat Kohli's men to do well against New Zealand in today's all-important encounter between the two sides. This clash will be the second match for both teams in Super 12 of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The 72-year-old recalled India's renowned 5-0 T20I series win against the Blackcaps in New Zealand in 2020. He believes Men in Blue will do the same in Dubai today.

After a dismal outing against Pakistan on October 24, India is set to face Kane Williamson-led side in what could be a virtual quarter-final in Dubai. Both teams are coming on the back of a defeat to Pakistan.

Ahead of the imperative tie, Sunil Gavaskar acknowledged that the Indian team won't find it easy against the New Zealand side. He opined that the Kiwis are a balanced team and have a fighting spirit within them. He believes Kohli's team will take their 5-0 T20I series win against the Kiwis into consideration to increase their confidence. Gavaskar, while speaking with SportsTak, said:

"New Zealand has always been a balanced team. They have this fighting quality and don't give up and that is why when you play against them, you have got to look out. It is never an easy match against them. Don't forget, India had blanked New Zealand 5-0 in 2020 even though two matches went into Super Overs. Still, India had won those matches so they would like to take that into consideration to increase their confidence."

Gavaskar opined that there is no need to focus much on Pakistan's thrashing of India, because a single defeat doesn't qualify the latter as a "bad team". The former Indian skipper believes that team India have enough capability in them to qualify for the semi-finals and win the T20 World Cup 2021. While speaking on SportsTak, Sunil Gavaskar said:

"This is a great Indian team. Losing one game doesn't make them a bad team. They have the capabilities to win the next few games and qualify for the semifinals, let alone win the title. Just because they didn't perform doesn't mean that this team isn't good."

"It's my belief that India will lift the trophy on November 14" - Sunil Gavaskar

The former cricketer-turned-commentator asserted that team India is a champion-like team. He expects them to regroup and manifest their true potential to the rest of the world.

"India are a champion team and I would like to tell them to show the world what qualities India have. We have seen this pattern in the last couple of years where every time India are at the bottom, how they rejuvenate themselves to emerge back to the top," the former India batsman added.

Gavaskar also cited India's recent comebacks in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and in the two Test series against England as acts of their valor.

"We saw that in Australia and then against England at both home and away. The players that played those series, most of them are in this squad. I hope that this India team goes on to win the title. Not only tomorrow's match, but on November 14, they will lift the trophy... this is my belief."

This is a vital match for India to give themselves a clear-cut chance of making it to the semi-finals. After the defeat against Pakistan, they need to come out on top against New Zealand today. Match 28 of the T20 World Cup 2021 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium from 7:30 pm.

Edited by Aditya Singh