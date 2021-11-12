"Don't do personal attacks" - Shadab Khan sends a message to fans criticizing Hasan Ali after Pakistan's T20 World Cup semifinal loss

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has urged fans to stop attacking his teammate Hasan Ali on social media platforms because of his below-par performance in the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal against Australia last night.

Hasan Ali returned with figures of 0/44 in his four overs and then dropped a crucial catch of Matthew Wade in the 19th over. After Ali dropped the catch, Wade smacked three sixes off the next three deliveries and guided the Australian team home.

Thus, some fans have targeted Hasan Ali on social media. Shadab Khan, who took a four-wicket haul for Pakistan last night, wrote the following message on social media for Ali and the fans criticizing him.

"Hasan Ali u are a champion," wrote Shadab Khan. "The entire team is with you. To all the fans, everyone goes through tough times, we are all human beings capable of errors. Remember the joy Hasan has given you, don’t do personal attacks please. He is Pakistan’s match-winner. #WeStandWithHasanAli."

Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali played an important role in Pakistan's journey to the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals. However, the Men in Green are no longer alive in the race to the trophy. Australia and New Zealand will play in the final this Sunday.

"Hard luck my friend, You can hold your head high" - Jimmy Neesham sends a message to Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan posted another photo on Instagram with a long caption, thanking the fans for their support and also apologizing to them for not winning the T20 World Cup. New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham posted the following comment under Shadab's post:

"Hard luck my friend. You can hold your head high and be proud of your tournament."

Even England women's cricket team player Danielle Wyatt lauded Shadab Khan for his performance. Khan will now aim to continue performing the same way and help Pakistan win the next T20 World Cup.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee