T20 World Cup 2021: "Double-bouncer hit for a six" - David Warner hits incredible shot off a bizarre delivery by Hafeez [Watch]

Australian opener David Warner played a fantastic innings against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal match. The southpaw scored 49 runs off 30 deliveries before losing his wicket to Shadab Khan.

Warner smashed three fours and three sixes in his innings. One of his maximums came off Mohammad Hafeez's bowling in the innings' eighth over. Since Pakistan failed to dismiss Warner in the powerplay overs, captain Babar Azam introduced off-spinner Hafeez into the bowling attack to trouble the left-hander.

However, Hafeez could not bowl his first ball to perfection. The ball slipped out of his hands and reached David Warner after bouncing twice. The Aussie showed no mercy to the delivery and smacked it out of the park.

"A double-bouncer hit for six! A gift for Warner."

Shadab Khan has turned the match in Pakistan's favor by dismissing David Warner

David Warner could not complete his half-century in the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal against Pakistan

All-rounder Shadab Khan has been the best bowler for Pakistan in this match so far. The leg-spinner has taken three wickets in his three overs, while conceding only 18 runs at an economy rate of six.

Before David Warner, Shadab also picked up the wickets of Mitchell Marsh and Steven Smith.

Australia are currently 92/4 at 11 overs, with Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell in the middle.

It will be interesting to see if the pair of Maxwell and Stoinis can help Australia qualify for the T20 World Cup 2021 final by chasing the 177-run target.

