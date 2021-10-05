T20 World Cup 2021: England cricketers land in Muscat for the global T20 event

England Cricket Team have landed in Oman to participate in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021, scheduled to take place between October 17 and November 14 in the UAE and Oman.

England, who won the 2010 edition of the T20 World Cup, touched down in Oman on Tuesday morning. In a video shared by the England Cricket Team's head of communications, players and support staff were seen coming off the plane.

Meanwhile, England's cricketers, who are currently part of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will join the rest of the squad at the end of the domestic tournament.

The Three Lions will begin their campaign against defending champions West Indies on October 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

England to miss Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer in the T20 World Cup

England will be without star pacer Jofra Archer

Eoin Morgan & Co. will miss the service of ace all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is currently on an indefinite break due to mental health reasons. England will pin their hopes on Chris Woakes, who returned to the T20 fold earlier this year after five years, to fulfill Stokes' absence.

The squad also witnessed the return of Tymal Mills after almost four years, in place of injured Jofra Archer. England head coach Chris Silverwood conceded that Mills was a standout player during the T20 Blast and The Hundred.

"Tymal Mills deserves his inclusion and has demonstrated over the past couple of years, but particularly this summer that he has all skills to succeed at this level," said Silverwood.

"His exceptional pace is a standout, and the way he has spearheaded Sussex and Southern Brave's respective attacks in the short-form game has shown that he relishes the pressures of the big stage. He will add variety to our bowling unit, and we can't wait to see him play in a major international tournament," he added.

England are placed in Group 1 with South Africa and Australia, with two qualifiers from Round 1 set to join them.

England squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Reserves: Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, James Vince

