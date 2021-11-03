T20 World Cup 2021: Fan asks Virender Sehwag who should captain India after Virat Kohli, former Indian opener responds

Current Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as T20I skipper prior to the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. While the BCCI accepted his decision, the board is yet to reveal who will be India's next T20I captain.

Yesterday, a report emerged claiming that wicket-keeper KL Rahul was likely to lead the Indian cricket team in their upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. Rahul's name has come up because the selectors are thinking of resting the seniors.

However, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag believes Rohit Sharma should take over the reins of the Indian T20I team from Virat Kohli. Responding to a fan's query on his Facebook Watch show Virugiri Dot Com, Virender Sehwag said:

"I think there are many candidates for captain but I think Rohit is the best candidate because he has done well as a leader for the Mumbai Indians team in the IPL. He has won the IPL championship five times. So according to me, the next T20 captain of Team India should be Rohit Sharma."

Rohit Sharma has led the Indian cricket team multiple times in white-ball formats. Under his leadership, India have won eight out of 10 ODIs and 15 out of 19 T20Is.

Many members of the cricket universe, including Virender Sehwag, feel Sharma deserves to be the next Indian T20I skipper.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be in action tonight

Virat Kohli will lead the Indian cricket team tonight in their third T20 World Cup 2021 match against Afghanistan.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It is a must-win game for the Indian cricket team as they lost their first two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand. Another defeat for India in the mega event could lead to an early elimination from the ICC T20 World Cup.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar