T20 World Cup 2021: Fan asks Virender Sehwag who will win T20 WC, the former Indian opener replies

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 began 10 days ago in the Middle East, with 19 games already being completed. Four teams, namely Papua New Guinea, Oman, Netherlands and Ireland, have already been eliminated, while teams like Pakistan and England have impressed fans with their clinical performances in the competition so far.

On the latest episode of Virugiri Dot Com, a fan asked former Indian opener Virender Sehwag who will win the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The 2007 T20 World Cup winner wasted no time in saying that in his view, India are still the favorites to win.

"According to me, it's Team India who will win this T20 World Cup," Virender Sehwag said. "They'll only have to play better cricket here onwards. We always cheer for our team when it wins but when it loses we have to support it even more. So, I believe that India can win the T20 World Cup."

India got off to a disappointing start in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The Men in Blue suffered a 10-wicket loss against Pakistan in their opening fixture. They will now have to beat New Zealand this Sunday to bolster their chances of qualifying for the semifinals.

Pakistan have almost qualified for the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals: Virender Sehwag

Pakistan beat New Zealand in Sharjah last night

Virender Sehwag also spoke about the Pakistan vs New Zealand game that took place last night in Sharjah. According to the former Indian opener, the Men in Green are certain to qualify for the semifinals after beating India and New Zealand in their first two T20 World Cup 2021 matches.

"With this win, the chances of Pakistan going to semis are almost certain because their matches are against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia," Sehwag said. "Even if they win their next two matches, they will qualify for the semifinals."

Pakistan will play their next match against Afghanistan on October 29 in Dubai, while India and New Zealand will clash at the same venue on October 31.

