T20 World Cup 2021: "Dear India, watch out for Ish Sodhi" - former New Zealand batter Rob Nicol warns

Do you remember how India’s T20 World Cup 2016 campaign commenced? Squaring off against New Zealand in a Super 10 fixture in Nagpur, the Men in Blue managed to restrict the Blackcaps to a low 126/7 on a dry surface, courtesy of an impressive bowling display spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah.

At the mid-innings break, the firecrackers made themselves heard and the streets began to be filled with the chants of “Jeetega bhai jeetega, India jeetega” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”. The celebrations, however, were cut short soon after.

Enter the New Zealand spin duo of Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santer, who together spun a web around India’s famed batting line-up to orchestrate an unexpected collapse. India lost the match by 47 runs.

Five years later, the two sides meet again in a T20 World Cup group fixture, but this time around the circumstances are vastly different.

Having suffered an early loss against Pakistan, both India and New Zealand would go into Sunday’s contest knowing fully well that it has acquired the tag of a “virtual quarter-final”. In the end, only one team will walk away victorious, while the other will be left to procrastinate, “To be or not to be…”

A day prior to this exciting Super 12 face-off at the Dubai International Stadium, former Blackcaps opener and current White Ferns assistant coach Rob Nicol spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda about New Zealand’s possible approach to the game and why India should be wary of Sodhi yet again.

Nicol (L) backs Sodhi (R) to win New Zealand the Super 12 match against India

Q: India and New Zealand find themselves in similar situations heading into Sunday's high-octane Group 2 encounter. What is your prediction?

Nicol: I am obviously biased towards New Zealand (laughs). We’ve got an amazing match on our hands if you look at it purely from a fan’s perspective. India haven’t beaten us in ICC tournaments since 2003 – what a stat [it is]!

Q: Where did New Zealand go wrong against Pakistan and what should their approach be against India?

Nicol: Pakistan are in red-hot form at the moment. The way Asif Ali finished off their last game against Afghanistan was spectacular!

Our first game against Pakistan was very intense, but we should’ve put up a bigger total. I think our approach to the India match should be to rotate the strike and adapt to the conditions well because we don’t have many power-hitters as compared to some of the other teams.

Q: If New Zealand win the toss against India, what should they opt for, taking into account extraneous factors like dew and net run rate?

Nicol: [It is] A very interesting question. Most of the games so far have been won by teams that have batted second after winning the toss. I think New Zealand should follow this trend.

Q: Do you want to see Kyle Jamieson back in the New Zealand XI? He has been India's nemesis in recent times.

Nicol: Our coach [Gary Stead] and captain [Kane Williamson] have repeatedly talked about match-ups, so I am not sure whether he [Jamieson] fits into the scheme of things. I think Adam Milne could be a straight swap for the injured Lockie [Ferguson] because they both bowl in the same speed zone.

Q: How influential can New Zealand’s spinners prove to be against India, given the fact that the Ish Sodhi-Mitchell Santer duo wrecked the Indian batting in similar conditions in the 2016 T20 World Cup?

Nicol: Add [Glenn] Phillips to these two and they together form a decent spin trio. They just need to be a bit dynamic with the ball, but Sodhi has simply been outstanding! Dear India, watch out for him (chuckles).

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS He took two crucial wickets (both LBW) in the middle stages against Pakistan at Sharjah, so how does Ish Sodhi adjust his bowling approach in the UAE compared to New Zealand? #T20WorldCup He took two crucial wickets (both LBW) in the middle stages against Pakistan at Sharjah, so how does Ish Sodhi adjust his bowling approach in the UAE compared to New Zealand? #T20WorldCup https://t.co/1YYsruwpFT

Q: Whom are you backing to be New Zealand’s Man of the Match in Sunday’s contest?

Nicol: Sodhi/[Devon] Conway/[Kane] Williamson.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Also read: “An exciting opportunity awaits us against India”- New Zealand's Todd Astle

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. What should India opt for if they win the toss against New Zealand on Sunday? Batting Bowling 1 votes so far