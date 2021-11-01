T20 World Cup 2021: "Reacting to everything doesn't mean that you are more passionate than someone else" - Gautam Gambhir slams Virat Kohli

Gautam Gambhir slammed Indian captain Virat Kohli for lacking calm in crunch matches and "reacting to everything" to display his passion for the sport. The former opener said Virat Kohli doesn't always need to be "on the face" and should instead take a cue from Kane Williamson's positivity and tranquility.

The former opener's remarks came in light of India's eight-wicket trouncing at the hands of the Kiwis on Sunday. It was New Zealand's eighth win over India in ICC events which also includes the 2019 World Cup and the World Test Championship final. The latter two also came under Virat Kohli's tutelage.

Speaking in a chat with ESPNcricinfo, Gautam Gambhir said the pressure on India and New Zealand was similar with regards to their position in the tournament. He argued that in such a situation, Williamson's calmness had a more positive impact on his teammates than Kohli's enthusiasm had on Indian players.

Gautam Gambhir said:

"New Zealand was exactly in the same position as India today. So they had an equal amount of pressure. I mean, it starts with the leader as well. [For New Zealand] it starts with Kane, the calmness. You don't have to be on the face all the time. You don't have to show your emotions [always], sometimes just your positivity and calmness can be equally positive [for] the group as well. Just by reacting to everything doesn't mean that you are more passionate than someone else."

Gautam Gambhir added:

"Kane doesn't react to everything but look at the calmness. Sometimes in these crunch games, it's your calmness that's much more important than probably your enthusiasm or reaction to everything."

India made a sub-par 110 in the first innings which was chased by New Zealand in just 14.3 overs. Jasprit Bumrah's spell of 2/19 and Hardik Pandya finally chipping in with a couple of overs were the only positives for the Men in Blue.

"Kane Williamson has been an absolutely brilliant leader" - Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir further said New Zealand's recent success across ICC competitions is on account of some "absolutely brilliant" leadership by Williamson. He said the Kiwis have the potential to win the T20 World Cup as well.

Gautam Gambhir concluded by saying:

"I believe the captain or the leader plays a very important role when it comes to these important games and Kane has been an absolutely brilliant leader on that front. Imagine had they won the 50-over World Cup and the ICC Test Championship and now they are in a race to probably qualify for the semifinals. If they do that, they might just go on to win this T20 World Cup. What better year for New Zealand and it has to start with Kane."

Both India and New Zealand need to win all of their remaining matches to qualify for the semi-finals. However, Virat Kohli's men will also have to depend on the results of other games to go their way for the same. India will next face Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on November 3, with the match starting at 7:30 PM IST.

Edited by Samya Majumdar