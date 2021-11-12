T20 World Cup 2021: “You are a superstar” - Glenn Maxwell exchanges jersey with Haris Rauf, praises Pakistan speedster

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell termed Haris Rauf a 'superstar' in a social media post in which he is seen exchanging jerseys with the Pakistan fast bowler.

Pakistan went down to Australia by five wickets in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Thursday. Both Maxwell and Rauf had poor returns in the knockout clash. While Maxwell was dismissed for 7, Rauf conceded 32 in three overs.

While they were in opposite camps on Thursday, Maxwell and Rauf have played together for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL). Sharing a picture with the Pakistan fast bowler on Instagram, Maxwell hailed Rauf and wrote:

“I’m so proud of how far this young man has come! What he has done for the @starsbbl and Pakistan cricket has been extraordinary! He is a fine human and a great teammate, and someone who I will always treasure as a friend. You are a superstar @harisraufofficial.”

Although Rauf had a disappointing outing in the semi-final against Australia, he had an impressive overall T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. He claimed eight wickets in six games at a strike rate of 17.2 and an economy rate of 7.30.

As for Maxwell, he is yet to make an impact in the T20 World Cup 2021 so far. He has managed a highest score of 18 and has been dismissed for single-figure scores thrice.

Glenn Maxwell unsure of availability for Pakistan tour

Meanwhile, Maxwell’s availability for the tour of Pakistan in March 2022 is uncertain since he is set to get married around the same time. Earlier this week, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that the Aussies will be visiting Pakistan for a full series next year. The trip will be Australia’s first to the country since 1998.

Describing the development as a great one, Maxwell admitted that he is not sure about whether he will be available for the series. He told reporters:

"I think it's great that we've got a tour to go back there. I think I saw it was 1998 the last time we went there. Whether I'm going there or not might probably hinge on my fiancee because my wedding is supposed to be on during that time. So I'm probably not quite the right person to ask that question."

Maxwell and pharmacist Vini Raman were engaged in March 2020. However, their wedding had to be postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. He also dismissed thoughts of the wedding being rescheduled again.

Edited by Samya Majumdar