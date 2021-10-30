T20 World Cup 2021: "Like MS Dhoni does when he captains CSK" - Harbhajan Singh asks India to show more 'awareness' against New Zealand

Harbhajan Singh believes India will have to play by MS Dhoni's book of captaincy to win against New Zealand in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Virat Kohli's men will clash with the Kane Williamson-led outfit on Sunday in Dubai.

The veteran spinner, in a video on his YouTube channel, remarked that MS Dhoni puts pressure on his opponents via his shrewd field settings. He said the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain deploys his fielders not in orthodox positions, but based on where he expects the ball to go. Harbhajan Singh said India will have to show a similar awareness to get the better of the Kiwis.

"T20s is such a format where if you don't take wickets, you'll keep getting further away from the game. For that, the pressure will have to be created through the field setting like MS Dhoni does when he captains CSK. He puts the fielder in such a place where the ball will go. It's not necessarily the orthodox midwicket or cover, he moves his fielders to places where the ball is expected to go. I expect this kind of captaincy and this kind of awareness from India in this match."

India lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets in their tournament opener. MS Dhoni, who recently won his fourth IPL title for CSK, is with the team as a mentor. Interestingly, his last match in India colors also came against New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final.

It remains to be seen whether this glut of context and emotion can give India the right impetus to get their first two points in the tournament.

"Build pressure on Kane Williamson upfront" - Harbhajan Singh's advice to India

Harbhajan Singh further advised India to build pressure on Williamson early in the match because if he gets out early, New Zealand might skittle to a sub-par score.

"India will have to build pressure on Kane Williamson upfront. If India can get him out early, I believe they can even keep their score under 130. And if they do that, India will be able to chase it easily."

Williamson doesn't have great T20I numbers against India. In 11 matches, he has scored 325 runs at 29.55, striking at 135.98. Will Indian bowlers be successful in keeping him quiet once again? Or will the right-hander do what he did in the World Test Championship final and win it for his team? Only time will tell.

